Ducati teases DesertX 2022 ahead of global debut today.

The new generation DesertX will stand on 21-inch front wheel and 18-inch rear wheel. The multi-spoke wheels are expected to get chunky offroad-spec tyres. While the front-wheel is likely to get dual disc brakes, the rear wheel is likely to come with a single disc brake.

The new generation DesertX will also get features like a digital instrument cluster, as shown in the teaser videos. The video also confirms a thick protective shield for the engine block and an upward running exhaust. The bike is also likely to get a chunky fuel tank and a low-positioned rider seat.

The new DesertX motorcycle is likely to be powered by the same 937 cc Testastretta L-twin water-cooled engine that is used in the Multistrada 950 bikes. The unit is capable of churning out maximum output of 113 hp at 9,000 rpm and 96.3 Nm of peak torque at 7,750 rpm.