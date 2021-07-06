Ducati has announced via its social media platforms that it will be launching the Multistrada V4 soon in the Indian market. The new adventure tourer from Ducati is already sold in the international markets in three trims - V4, V4S and V4 Sport. These trims are also expected to arrive in the Indian market upon the arrival of the motorcycle.

(Also Read: Ducati Diavel 1260 S Black and Steel edition makes global debut)

The new Multistrada V4 has been built from scratch as a completely new motorcycle. The bike sports an all-new suspension, brakes, chassis, and engine.

At the heart of the new Multistrada V4 sits V4 Granturismo powertrain that is known to push out 170hp at 10,500rpm and 125Nm of torque at 8,750rpm. It is a replacement to the previously offered 1,262cc, V-twin engine delivering 158hp at 9,500rpm and 128Nm of torque at 7,500rpm. While the previous V-twin unit featured Desmodromic valves, the new engine gets a spring valve return system. The new powertrain also has a huge 60,000km valve train service interval.

The new Multistrada V4 sports a host of features and rider safety aids. Some of the key electronics features on the ADV include Cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control (DTC), and Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC). The higher-spec V4 S trims additionally get Vehicle Hold Control (VHC), the semi-active Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS) control system with Autoleveling function and Ducati Cornering Lights (DCL).

Other than this, the most unique feature of the new Multistrada is its radar-assisted adaptive cruise control that is available on th V4S trim.

(Also Read: At less than ₹40,000, this is the most affordable Ducati electric two-wheeler)

The new Multistrada V4 will be a direct rival to the likes of the BMW R1250GS and Harley-Davidson Pan America bikes.