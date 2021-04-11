Ather Energy on Sunday commenced the customer deliveries of its 450X electric scooter in Delhi. The first Ather 450X in Delhi was delivered to Mr. Pawan Munjal, Chairman and CEO of Hero MotoCorp a few days back.

On the event, the company announced that it has started test rides of its electric scooter in Lajpat Nagar region of the Indian capital. Ather added that its experience centre - Ather Space will become operational in May 2021 at Lajpat Nagar and will be Ather Energy’s third, company owned experience center.

The company will retail both of its models - Ather 450X and Ather 450 Plus in Delhi. The ex-showroom price of the Ather 450X has been kept at ₹146,926 and ₹127,916 for the Ather 450 Plus in Delhi.

Speaking on the commencement of Delhi operations, Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy, said, "The Delhi NCR region is a very important market, and we are delighted by the positive response we’ve received so far. Since the launch of the Ather 450x last year, we have been receiving a lot of requests for test rides & bookings, and to start our operations here. This event marks the formal start of our operations, and we’re excited to be here."

The Bengaluru-based EV startup has installed 10 fast-charging points, Ather Grid, across key hotspots in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad. The company also says that it will hike the number of charging points in Delhi-NCR in the days to come. It adds that over 128 public fast charging points, Ather Grid, are now functional across 18 Indian cities.

Adding on the importance of the Delhi market for EVs, Phokels said, "The Government of Delhi has introduced very progressive policies and initiatives like Switch Delhi and additional state-sponsored subsidy beyond FAME II, has made EVs more accessible. This makes Delhi the most attractive market for EVs."