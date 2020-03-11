BS 6 Aprilia scooters' price list revealed

The iconic Italian two-wheeler maker, Aprilia, has launched its updated BS 6 scooter line-up in India. The BS 6 scooters range include SR 160, SR 125, Storm 125 and more.

In comparison to the BS 4 line-up, the BS 6 models have gotten dearer by around ₹19,000, which is a significantly higher number given that the only major change the scooters have received is in terms of cleaner emissions. Apart from that, the entire line-up stays the same in terms of exterior styling and features.

As far as mechanicals are concerned, the power and torque output from the smaller 125 cc engine remains the same in the BS 6 guise. On the other hand, the bigger scooters get a larger cubic capacity in their updated BS 6 avatar. Speaking of which, the SR 160 range comes with a 160 cc, fuel-injected, three-valve engine which delivers 10.7 PS of maximum power 7, 600 rpm and 11.6 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The overall output for all the scooters remain, more or less, the same.

Find below the through price-list of the Aprilia's BS 4 scooters vs BS 6 scooters.

Aprilia Scooters BS 6 Prices* BS 4 Prices* Difference SR 125 ₹ 92,181 ₹ 73,691 ₹ 18,490 Storm 125 ₹ 86,638 ₹ 67,942 ₹ 18,696 SR 160 ₹ 1,04,476 ₹ 85,059 ₹ 19,417 SR 160 Race ₹ 1,13,671 ₹ 94,305 ₹ 19,336 SR 160 Carbon ₹ 1,07,570 ₹ 88,129 ₹ 19,441

In other updates, the company is planning to introduce its SXR 160 and SXR 125 maxi-scooters in the Indian market. For the record, the former was also displayed at the Auto Expo 2020. Both the scooters will share the same relationship as the Aprilia SR 125 and the SR 160.

In terms of exteriors looks, both will boast the same design with features such as LED lighting system, telescopic front fork, single rear shock absorber setup, and large LCD instrument console enabled with smartphone connectivity.

The Aprilia SRX 125 will draw power from the same 125 cc fuel-injected engine as the SR 125. This engine is known to develop 10 PS at 7700 rpm and 9.7 Nm at 6000 rpm. The bigger SRX will use the 160 cc, fuel-injected, three-valve engine sourced from the SR 160 range.

Apart from the engine, one of the key differences could be seen in the wheel sizes. The SXR 125 could use smaller 12-inch wheels instead of the bigger 14-inchers found on the SXR 160.

