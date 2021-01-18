BMW Motorrad India has announced a price hike on its F900 R and F900 XR motorcycles. The F900 R has become costlier by ₹90,000 and is now priced at ₹10.80 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The sport-touring iteration F900 XR has received a price hike of up to ₹90,000. It is available in two trims - Standard and Pro. While the F900 XR Standard has become expensive by ₹45,000 and is now priced at ₹10.95 lakh, the F900 XR Pro is now expensive by ₹90,000 and now costs ₹12.40 lakh (All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi).

Apart from the price increment, there is no other change on the motorcycles and the BMW F 900 range continues forward with its same mechanicals, exterior design, and features.

Both the motorcycles source power from the same 895 cc, parallel-twin engine. Albeit, the powertrain delivers a different output in both the bikes. In the XR, the engine delivers 99bhp and 90.8Nm, while in R it puts out 104bhp and 92Nm.

Some of the standard features on the bikes include full-LED lighting, two riding modes- Road and Rain, a Bluetooth-enabled instrument cluster, ABS as well as a switchable traction control system.

The BMW's F 900 range was launched in India in May 2020. Both the bikes arrived in the country as a Completely Built-up Unit (CBU) and are being sold here via BMW Motorrad dealer network. These bikes are offered with a standard warranty for ‘three years, unlimited kilometers’, with an option to extend the warranty for two more years.