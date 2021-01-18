Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > BMW F 900 R and F 900 XR now costlier in India

BMW Motorrad India has announced a price hike on its F900 R and F900 XR motorcycles. The F900 R has become costlier by 90,000 and is now priced at 10.80 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The sport-touring iteration F900 XR has received a price hike of up to 90,000. It is available in two trims - Standard and Pro. While the F900 XR Standard has become expensive by 45,000 and is now priced at 10.95 lakh, the F900 XR Pro is now expensive by 90,000 and now costs 12.40 lakh (All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi).

Apart from the price increment, there is no other change on the motorcycles and the BMW F 900 range continues forward with its same mechanicals, exterior design, and features.

Both the motorcycles source power from the same 895 cc, parallel-twin engine. Albeit, the powertrain delivers a different output in both the bikes. In the XR, the engine delivers 99bhp and 90.8Nm, while in R it puts out 104bhp and 92Nm.

Some of the standard features on the bikes include full-LED lighting, two riding modes- Road and Rain, a Bluetooth-enabled instrument cluster, ABS as well as a switchable traction control system.

The BMW's F 900 range was launched in India in May 2020. Both the bikes arrived in the country as a Completely Built-up Unit (CBU) and are being sold here via BMW Motorrad dealer network. These bikes are offered with a standard warranty for ‘three years, unlimited kilometers’, with an option to extend the warranty for two more years.

