BMW Motorrad has unveiled the '40 Years of GS' edition of the F 750 GS, F 850 GS and F 850 GS bikes. These models are set to join BMW Motorrad's 2021 line-up. This special edition commemorates the completion of 40 years of legendary GS adventure family.

On the outside, the bikes have received a special new graphic paint scheme which combines black and yellow shades. While the special edition bikes come dipped in a black layout, certain elements such as knuckle guards, seat feature a bright yellow shade. To make the F850GS and F850GS Adventure more exclusive and premium, spoke wheels on these bikes come finished in gold colour.

(Also Read: 2020 BMW S 1000 XR launched in India at ₹20.90 lakh)

Apart from a new black/gold colour scheme, the '40 Years of GS Edition' models also get LED indicators and a USB charging port. This is a part of the standard kit which also includes ABS Pro and DTC (Dynamic Traction Control). Moreover, the F 850 GS now also gets an adjustable screen and high-level GPS mount, as well as a TFT dash.

On the mechanical front things remains unchanged. The bikes are powered by a Euro 5-compliant, 853 cc, twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. On the F 750 GS, this engine is rated to produce 77 PS at 7,500 rpm and 83 Nm at 6,000 rpm. On the other hand, it produces 95 PS at 8,250 rpm and 92 Nm at 6,250 rpm, on the F 850 GS and F 850 GS Adventure bikes.

(Also Read: 2020 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS spied in India, to launch soon)

The special '40 Years of GS' edition models are expected to hit the international showrooms in September as 2021 models. BMW Motorrad India will most likely launch the same in the country by late-2020. Pricing will certainly be kept on the higher side against the standard models.