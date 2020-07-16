BMW Motorrad is marking 40th anniversary of its legendary GS models this year.

Back in 1980, BMW Motorrad introduced the R 80 G/S, a motorcycle which had two very special attributes of riding knitted together for the very first time: Off-road and on-road. The GS line of bikes instantly became popular for the multi-terrain riding characteristics they offered, an amalgamation that defined the GS range through the ages. And from the original R 80 G/S a new bike category was born.

A year after the introduction of GS line-up, in 1981 Hubert Auriol rode to victory in the Paris – Dakar Rally and this is one of the many wins that BMW Motorrad was able to capture with the GS.

The sheer brilliance of the BMW boxer GS models – off-road mastery, riding dynamics, comfort and robustness – have all been maintained and perfected over the past 40 years and successfully adapted into other BMW Motorrad bikes.

The GS Series also played an instrumental role in the development of new technologies in the firm's portfolio.

The R1100 GS was the first of its kind motorcycle to feature a 4-valve boxer powertrain. It also came with ABS and had the new Telelever suspension. Later, the technology was introduced on to other BMW models. In 2009, the updated BMW R 1200 GS was introduced, the bike received a more free-revving boxer engine with DOHC.

A few years down the line, the 2012 BMW R 1200 GS featured a completely new engine which had air/liquid cooling system with vertical flow. This new powertrain made the R 1200 GS a best seller and just 18 months down the line, the company was selling its 500,000th GS bike with a boxer engine.

Today, the BMW GS series account to over 1.2 million units sold worldwide.