HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Bimota Tera Supercharged Adventure Tourer With 200 Hp Debuts At Eicma 2023

Bimota Tera supercharged adventure tourer with 200 hp debuts at EICMA 2023

Bimota, an Italian two-wheeler manufacturer has taken wraps off a new motorcycle at EICMA 2023. It is called Tera and was first showcased as a concept last year in Milan. The motorcycle is gathering a lot of attention because its engine is supercharged. As of now, Bimota does not have a presence in the Indian market and it is highly unlikely that they will launch the new motorcycle here.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 16 Nov 2023, 09:55 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Bimota Tera
Bimota is using a suite of riding aids from Kawasaki.
Bimota Tera
Bimota is using a suite of riding aids from Kawasaki.

The engine on duty is a 998 cc, in-line four-cylinder unit that produces 197 bhp of max power at 11,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 137 Nm at 8,500 rpm. The engine is liquid-cooled and supercharged as well. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit with a slip and assist and quick-shifter as well.

Bimota uses an aluminium alloy plates billet machined frame with a rear swingarm mounting plate. It is suspended by Ohlins TTX 36 shock absorber in the front as well as at the rear. It is adjustable for compression, pre-load and rebound. As an extra option, Bimota is offering a semi-active suspension setup from Marzocchi.

Bimota Tera
Bimota Tera is a road-going adventure touring motorcycle.
Bimota Tera
Bimota Tera is a road-going adventure touring motorcycle.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ktm 390 Adventure X (HT Auto photo)
KTM 390 Adventure X
₹ 2.80 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Explore your Vehicle
Harley-davidson X440 (HT Auto photo)
Harley-Davidson X440
₹ 2.29 - 2.69 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Honda Cb300f (HT Auto photo)
Honda CB300F
₹ 2.26 - 2.30 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Honda Rebel 500 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda Rebel 500
₹ 2.25 - 4.50 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Honda Rebel 300 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda Rebel 300
₹ 2.30 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Cfmoto 300nk (HT Auto photo)
CFMoto 300NK
₹ 2.29 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare

Braking duties are being performed by dual 330 mm discs in the front that use 4-piston Brembo Stylema calipers. At the rear, there is a single 220 mm disc with 2-piston calipers. The motorcycle uses 17-inch alloy wheels with a 120/70 tyre in the front and a 190/55 tyre at the rear. The ground clearance is rated for 174 mm whereas the seat height is 820 mm.

Also Read : EICMA 2023: CFMoto 450MT ADV is the new Royal Enfield Himalayan rival from China

Bimota has taken the riding aids from Kawasaki so the Tera comes with Kawasaki Cornering Management Function (KCMF), Kawasaki Traction Control KTRC (3-MODE), Kawasaki Launch Control Mode (KLCM), Kawasaki Intelligent anti-lock Brake System (KIBS) and Kawasaki Quick Shifter (KQS) (upshift & downshift). Apart from this, the motorcycle also gets an Electronic Cruise Control, all LED lighting and a full-colour LCD TFT screen.

First Published Date: 16 Nov 2023, 09:55 AM IST
TAGS: Kawasaki Bimota Tera EICMA 2023

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
36% OFF
IDELLA Car Duster, Extendable Long Handle Microfiber Car Duster Exterior Scratch Free Car Cleaning Tool, Car Dust Brush for Truck, Pickup, SUV, RV, Motorcycle, Vehicles Cleaning,(Multicolor)
Rs. 578 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Antson Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable, Portable,Rechargeable Vacuum (2 in 1)
Rs. 699 Rs. 1,999
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
SHAYONAM Dent Removal Kit - Powerful Car Dent Repair Kit - Suction Cup Dent Puller Handle Lifter and Dent Repair Puller for Car Body Dent, Glass, Tiles and Mirror (Plastic)
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
61% OFF
Portronics Clamp M3 Adjustable Car Mobile Phone Holder Stand for Dashboard & Windshield, 360° Rotational, Strong Suction Cup, Compatible with 4 to 6 inch Devices(Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.