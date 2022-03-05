HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Benelli 502c Cruiser Becomes Costlier In India. Check New Price Here

Benelli 502C cruiser becomes costlier in India. Check new price here

Benelli had previously increased the pricing of the 502C cruiser back in December 2021 and this is the second price hike since its launch in the country.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Mar 2022, 09:32 AM
Benelli India announced the launch of the new 502C cruiser in 2021.
Benelli India announced the launch of the new 502C cruiser in 2021.
Benelli 502C cruiser becomes costlier in India. Check new price here
Benelli India announced the launch of the new 502C cruiser in 2021.
Benelli India announced the launch of the new 502C cruiser in 2021.

Benelli India has announced a price hike across its lineup and it also includes the popular middleweight cruiser motorcycle 502C. The company has increased the pricing of the motorcycle marginally and it is now available from 5.25 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards while previously it was priced at 5.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Benelli Imperiale 400 (HT Auto photo)
Benelli Imperiale 400
374 cc
₹ 1.89 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Benelli Leoncino 500 (HT Auto photo)
Benelli Leoncino 500
500 cc
₹ 4.6 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Benelli Trk 502 (HT Auto photo)
Benelli Trk 502
500 cc
₹ 4.8 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Honda Cb350rs (HT Auto photo)
Honda Cb350rs
348.36 cc
₹ 1.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Jawa Perak (HT Auto photo)
Jawa Perak
334 cc
₹ 1.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Save for the price hike there is no other update on the motorcycle. Previously, in December 2021, Benelli had increased the pricing of the motorcycle and this is the second price hike since its launch in the country.

(Also Read: Benelli TRK 251 vs Royal Enfield Himalayan: Price, specs, features compared)

The bike retails in three colour options - Matte Cognac Red, Glossy Black, and Matte Black. While the Matte Cognac Red has been priced at 5.25 lakh, the Glossy Black and Matte Black retails at 5.30 lakh and 5.35 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), respectively.

At the heart of the motorcycle continues to sit the same 500cc, parallel-twin engine that has been rated to deliver 46.8bhp of maximum power at 8,500rpm and 46Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm. This engine is also found on the Benelli Leoncino 500 as well as the TRK 502. The transmission option on this engine include a 6-speed constant mesh unit.

(Also Read: Benelli launches new colour option for TRK 502X in India)

Some of the key features on the motorcycle include its full-LED lighting, a digital instrument cluster, a 21.5-litre fuel tank, and dual-channel ABS. The 502c cruiser comes with a long wheelbase of 1,600 mm and its ground clearance stands at 170 mm.

The 502C cruiser by Benelli rivals the likes of the Kawasaki Vulcan S cruiser in the India market. It is also an indirect rival to the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 motorcycle. 

First Published Date: 05 Mar 2022, 09:32 AM IST
TAGS: Benelli Benelli India Benelli 502C Benelli cruiser Benelli bikes 502C cruiser India
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Planning to get a BH number plate? Check your eligibility and charges
Planning to get a BH number plate? Check your eligibility and charges
Volkswagen Virtus to Lexus NX: Upcoming cars to debut next week
Volkswagen Virtus to Lexus NX: Upcoming cars to debut next week
Buell SuperTouring 1190 to debut as ‘world’s fastest production touring bike’
Buell SuperTouring 1190 to debut as ‘world’s fastest production touring bike’
Watch: This Jeep crumbles when owner sits in it, but there is a catch
Watch: This Jeep crumbles when owner sits in it, but there is a catch
Top 5 electric two-wheeler brands in India in February: Ola Electric beats Ather
Top 5 electric two-wheeler brands in India in February: Ola Electric beats Ather

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city