Technology-driven startup BattRE may have made electric mobility a whole lot more affordable after recently launching gps:ie, its e-scooter option which is internet connected and has been priced at ₹64,990. At a time when electric mobility continues to be perceived as expensive, the scooter could go the extra mile in changing that perception.

The gps:ie is a SIM card-based two-wheeler which incorporates a host of smart features on its telematics platform which is touted to be a game changer for ride sharing companies as well. The riders and owners will get live location of the vehicle through GPS as well as driving behavior and trip reports. BattRE gps:ie boasts of features like remote immobilization, geofencing, secure parking, etc. Setting a speed lock would push alerts whenever speed limit is crossed.

The e-scooter also has system for alerts when the vehicle crashes or is being towed away, and a user or owner of the e-scooter can get these on phone through app or on PC through the portal.

For this, BattRE has partnered with San Jose California head quartered technology company Aeris Communications.

The e-scooter is available at more than 50 dealer locations across Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh as well on online marketplace Amazon.

It is being touted that the e-scooter business could recover quicker than other segments in the Indian automotive industry. With a possible rise in demand for personal mobility and two-wheelers upgrading to BS 6 receiving price hikes, electric two-wheelers have the potential to appear a practical buy.



