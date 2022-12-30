Bajaj CT125X: 5 things you should know

Bajaj CT is a popular commuter motorcycle, especially in rural areas. This is because it is easy to ride in small towns and is quite reliable as well. Bajaj Auto launched a new version of CT this year, it is called the CT125X and is the most affordable 125 cc motorcycle that Bajaj currently has in its line-up. Here are five things that one should know about the Bajaj CT125X.

Bajaj CT125X: Looks

In terms of design, the CT125X is very similar to the CT110X. So, there is a circular headlamp with a halogen setup and a LED Daytime Running Lamp strip positioned above the headlamp and integrated into the cowl. There is also a headlight guard placed to give a rugged look to the motorcycle. What adds to the ruggedness is the bash plate and the engine guard. Moreover, Bajaj also offers a luggage rack at the rear.

Bajaj CT125X: Specs

A closer look at the engine of Bajaj CT125X.

Bajaj CT125X uses a 124.4 cc, air-cooled engine that uses an intelligent carburettor. The engine produces 10.75 bhp at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 11 Nm at 5,500 rpm. It comes mated to a 5-speed transmission.

Bajaj CT125X: Hardware

Bajaj is using a square tube, semi-double cradle frame as chassis. It is suspended by telescopic forks in the front with 125 mm of travel and at the rear, there are SNS shock absorbers with 100 mm of travel.

Bajaj CT125X: Variants

Bajaj is offering CT125X in two variants. There is Disc and Drum. As the name suggests, the only difference between the variants is the front brake which will either be a 130 mm drum or a 240 mm disc. At the rear, there is a 130 mm drum brake with CBS on both variants.

Bajaj CT125X: Price

Bajaj CT125X Drum is priced at ₹71,354 whereas the CT125X Disc costs ₹74, 554. Both prices are ex-showroom, New Delhi.

