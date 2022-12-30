HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Bajaj Ct125x: 5 Things You Should Know

Bajaj CT125X: 5 things you should know

Bajaj CT is a popular commuter motorcycle, especially in rural areas. This is because it is easy to ride in small towns and is quite reliable as well. Bajaj Auto launched a new version of CT this year, it is called the CT125X and is the most affordable 125 cc motorcycle that Bajaj currently has in its line-up. Here are five things that one should know about the Bajaj CT125X.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Dec 2022, 16:03 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The CT125X is sold in three colour schemes. They all have the Ebony Black as the base colour and the colour of graphics change. It can be Green, Blue or Red.
The CT125X is sold in three colour schemes. They all have the Ebony Black as the base colour and the colour of graphics change. It can be Green, Blue or Red.
The CT125X is sold in three colour schemes. They all have the Ebony Black as the base colour and the colour of graphics change. It can be Green, Blue or Red.
The CT125X is sold in three colour schemes. They all have the Ebony Black as the base colour and the colour of graphics change. It can be Green, Blue or Red.

Bajaj CT125X: Looks

In terms of design, the CT125X is very similar to the CT110X. So, there is a circular headlamp with a halogen setup and a LED Daytime Running Lamp strip positioned above the headlamp and integrated into the cowl. There is also a headlight guard placed to give a rugged look to the motorcycle. What adds to the ruggedness is the bash plate and the engine guard. Moreover, Bajaj also offers a luggage rack at the rear.

Bajaj CT125X: Specs

A closer look at the engine of Bajaj CT125X.
A closer look at the engine of Bajaj CT125X.
A closer look at the engine of Bajaj CT125X.
A closer look at the engine of Bajaj CT125X.

Bajaj CT125X uses a 124.4 cc, air-cooled engine that uses an intelligent carburettor. The engine produces 10.75 bhp at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 11 Nm at 5,500 rpm. It comes mated to a 5-speed transmission.

Similar Bikes

Find more Bikes
Bajaj Ct110 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Ct110
115.45 cc
₹50,483 - 62,349 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Ujaas Energy Ujaas Ego Li (HT Auto photo)
Ujaas Energy Ujaas Ego Li
₹50,880 - 60,774 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Eeve Wind (HT Auto photo)
Eeve Wind
₹50,900 - 54,900 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Yobykes Yo Drift (HT Auto photo)
Yobykes Yo Drift
₹51,000 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Yukie Shiga (HT Auto photo)
Yukie Shiga
₹51,115 - 54,590 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Lohia Oma Star Li (HT Auto photo)
Lohia Oma Star Li
₹51,750 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Bajaj CT125X: Hardware

Bajaj is using a square tube, semi-double cradle frame as chassis. It is suspended by telescopic forks in the front with 125 mm of travel and at the rear, there are SNS shock absorbers with 100 mm of travel.

Also Read : 2022 Bajaj Platina 110 ABS: 5 things you should know

Bajaj CT125X: Variants

Bajaj is offering CT125X in two variants. There is Disc and Drum. As the name suggests, the only difference between the variants is the front brake which will either be a 130 mm drum or a 240 mm disc. At the rear, there is a 130 mm drum brake with CBS on both variants.

Bajaj CT125X: Price

Bajaj CT125X Drum is priced at 71,354 whereas the CT125X Disc costs 74, 554. Both prices are ex-showroom, New Delhi.

First Published Date: 30 Dec 2022, 16:03 PM IST
TAGS: Bajaj CT125X
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
This pre-owned BMW clocks 16 lakh kms. That's two round trips to Moon and back
Ola Electric will launch many more 2W EV products – a mass market scooter, a mass market motorcycle, and multiple premium motorcycles.
Ola Electric working on 6 new vehicles for the Indian market: Details
Screenshot from video posted on Youtube by AutoTopNL
Watch: This Ferrari thunders down German highway at 351 kmph
File photo used for representational purpose.
Goodbye 2022: Five big hurdles faced by Indian automotive industry this year
Tata Motors has received over 20,000 bookings for Tiago EV.
Tata Tiago EV drive review: Battery-powered car goes mainstream

Trending this Week

Experience New Age Tech In The New Age Baleno
Experience New Age Tech In The New Age Baleno
Mahindra
Goodbye 2022: Hot Indian concept cars of the year
Meet the NEXA Ignis by Maruti Suzuki, your perfect companion for city drives where design wizardry meets peppy performance in a tough SUV demeanour.
The Tough and Stylish SUV Every City Driver Needs
Royal_Enfield_Mighty
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified as a beautiful bobber
Porsche_1658129283378
Porsche is spot on with its headlights game

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Citroen C3
Citroen C3
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Bajaj CT125X: 5 things you should know
Bajaj CT125X: 5 things you should know
Rishabh Pant accident: Why cars catch fire and what to do
Rishabh Pant accident: Why cars catch fire and what to do
19,400 road accidents occurred due to loss of control by driver in 2021: Report
19,400 road accidents occurred due to loss of control by driver in 2021: Report
Overspeeding claimed more lives in India last year among all road accidents
Overspeeding claimed more lives in India last year among all road accidents
Centre to push Indian auto industry to double its growth
Centre to push Indian auto industry to double its growth

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city