Ather to offer connectivity features for free on e-scooters for next 6 months

Ather Energy has announced a Diwali bonanza for its customers today by offering connectivity features on all its electric scooters free of cost for the next six months. Tarun Mehta, Co-founder and CEO of Ather Energy made this announcement today on social media. He also added that the electric two-wheeler manufacturer believes ‘connectivity and EVs go hand in hand’.

Ather has also announced its plans to redesign Ather Connect, which is the UI for all connectivity features on Ather's electric scooters. Tarun Mehta said, “We have an ambitious plan of making the entire mobility experience hassle free with Ather Connect - stitching everything from route planning, navigation, charging, servicing and customisation. Expect several changes as we improve quality, rebuild the UI and launch several new features."

The company issued a statement today saying, “Starting 15 Nov ‘21 till 15 May ‘22 all features of the Ather Connect Pro subscription pack will temporarily be available to all existing and new owners of the Ather 450X, 450 Plus, and 450 free of cost. If you have an active Connect Lite/Pro subscription, we’ll reimburse the amount on a pro-rata basis. The refund mechanisms will take a couple of weeks to operationalise, and we’ll notify you when we start the process. For those not subscribed currently, you’ll start seeing all Connect Pro features starting 15 Nov ‘21 till 15 May ‘22."

Ather Energy, the Bengaluru-based electric scooter manufacturer, is one of India's leading startups to have entered the EV space. Ather currently offers two electric scooters, which include the 450X and 450 Plus. The EV manufacturer plans to add more variants to its 450 product line in the next few years. It is also aiming to create a new product in the scooter segment in the next two years. It also aims to expand its reach to around 50 cities across India by March next year, and 100 cities in another two years.