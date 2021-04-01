Ather 450X deliveries start in Delhi. Hero's Pawan Munjal receives first unit

After introducing the new 450x electric scooter in Delhi earlier this year, the company has now initiated deliveries of the battery-powered scooter in the Indian capital. Mr. Tarun Mehta, Co-founder and CEO of Ather Energy, on Wednesday presented the first unit of their new electric scooter 450X in Delhi to Dr. Pawan Munjal, the Chairman and CEO, Hero MotoCorp. Delivered the first @atherenergy 450X Series1 in #Delhi to Dr. Pawan Munjal!@HeroMotoCorp has been an incredible partner and Dr. Munjal has been a mentor to me and @swapniljain89 personally. It is a proud moment and an important milestone.



Exciting times for electric! pic.twitter.com/rRpKnKCwjV — Tarun Mehta (@tarunsmehta) March 31, 2021

Handing over the scooter to Dr. Munjal, Tarun said, "We have launched the Ather 450X across markets in the past few months and are now delighted to begin our retail operations in New Delhi. To kick-start this phase, we are happy to deliver the first vehicle in Delhi to Dr. Pawan Munjal. Not only has Dr. Munjal instilled confidence in Ather as one of our key investors but he also has been a mentor to me and Swapnil personally over the years. This is an extremely proud moment for us."

Hero MotoCorp has been investing in Ather Energy since 2016 and holds nearly 35% of shares in the Bengaluru-based EV vehicle startup.

Dr. Pawan Munjal, said, "I am truly delighted to receive Ather 450X Scooter from Tarun. Sustainability and clean energy remain at the core of Hero MotoCorp's vision - 'Be the Future of Mobility'. I congratulate Tarun, Swapnil and the entire team for developing this technologically-advanced and connected vehicle for customers in the country."

The 450X is the flagship offering from the EV startup. It sources power from a 2.9 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and gets a belt-driven hub motor. The motor in return pushes out 8 bhp of maximum power and 26 Nm of torque. The scooter has a maximum driving range of 85 km which is attained while riding in Eco mode. It takes about 60 minutes to attain 80% of charging.