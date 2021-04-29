Piaggio has introduced the new Aprilia SXR 125 maxi-scooter in the Indian market at a price tag of ₹1.15 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune). While there is no official announcement from the two-wheeler maker regarding the matter, the pricing of the SXR 125 has now been updated on the company's Indian website.

The new scooter can be booked for a refundable token amount of ₹5,000. It is available for purchase in a choice of four colour options - white, blue, red and black.

For the uninitiated, the new SXR 125 is the smaller iteration of the popular SXR 160 maxi-scooter. It comes with the same exterior body and design but features a smaller heart which is borrowed from the Aprilia SR 125 moto-scooter. There is a 125cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, SOHC, three-valve engine. This is capable of returning a maximum power output of 9.4 bhp at 7,600rpm and 9.2 Nm at 6,250rpm.

The chassis and suspension kit on the new SXR 125 are also borrowed from its bigger sibling but have been tweaked to match its individual character. While the SXR 160 gets large 14-inch wheels, the smaller SXR rolls on 12-inch alloy wheels.

The SXR 125 comes with a host of features that make it one of the most well-kitted offerings of its segment. It gets a full-LED lighting setup that's still a premium feature to have amongst Indian scooters. There is also a large LCD dash, a spacious under-seat storage space, a tall windscreen, a lockable front storage compartment, a 7-litre fuel tank and a USB charging port.

It comes out as a rival to the likes of the Suzuki Burgman Street 125 which is placed in a much lower segment and is priced at ₹84,371 (standard) and ₹87,871 (Bluetooth enabled) (both prices are ex-showroom, Pune).