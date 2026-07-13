5 bikes I would buy if I was upgrading from the Bajaj Pulsar N160

Here's a look at six motorcycles that make for a meaningful upgrade from the Pulsar N160.

The Bajaj Pulsar N160 has established itself as one of the most balanced motorcycles in the 160 cc segment, thanks to its refined engine, comfortable ergonomics and everyday practicality. However, riders looking for more performance, better touring ability or a premium ownership experience have plenty of compelling options across the 250 cc to 400 cc segments.

1 Hero Xtreme 250R Hero Xtreme 250R EMI starting at just ₹2,200/ month Check Eligibility The Hero Xtreme 250R is one of the most logical upgrades for N160 owners. It is powered by a 249.03 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine producing 30 PS and 25 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch. The motorcycle tips the scales at 167.7 kg. The bike also packs premium hardware including 43 mm upside-down front forks, a preload-adjustable monoshock, dual-channel ABS with switchable rear ABS, Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. For riders who want more performance without compromising everyday usability, the Xtreme 250R is a strong contender.

2 KTM 250 Duke The KTM 250 Duke is ideal for riders looking for sharper performance and handling. Its 249.07 cc liquid-cooled engine develops 31 PS and 25 Nm, making it one of the most engaging motorcycles in the segment. The cherry on top is the slick-shifting 6-speed gearbox, which comes with a bi-directional quickshifter. The motorcycle weighs 162.8 kg. The Duke also benefits from KTM's well-known chassis dynamics, making it an excellent choice for riders who enjoy spirited weekend rides alongside daily commuting.

3 TVS Apache RTR 310 The Apache RTR 310 offers a substantial leap in both technology and performance. It is powered by a 312.12 cc liquid-cooled engine producing 35.6 PS and 28.7 Nm of torque. The motorcycle comes loaded with premium features including multiple riding modes, cruise control, cornering electronics, a TFT display, Bluetooth connectivity and a quickshifter as well. For riders looking for a feature-rich naked motorcycle, the Apache RTR 310 ticks almost every box.

4 Triumph Speed 400 The Triumph Speed 400 is suited to riders wanting to move into the premium modern-classic segment. Its 349 cc liquid-cooled engine delivers strong low and mid-range torque, making city riding effortless while remaining comfortable on highways. Combined with sorted suspension, high-quality switchgear and relaxed ergonomics, the Speed 400 offers a more mature riding experience compared to entry-level performance motorcycles.

5 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Staying within the Bajaj family is also a viable option. The Pulsar NS400Z offers one of the biggest performance jumps at its price point. Following its engine revision, the motorcycle now uses a 349 cc single-cylinder engine while retaining its performance-oriented nature. It also comes equipped with ride-by-wire throttle, multiple riding modes, traction control and dual-channel ABS, making it one of the most feature-packed motorcycles in its segment.

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