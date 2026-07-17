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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers 3 Bikes I Would Buy If I Was Upgrading From The Tvs Apache Rtr 310

3 bikes I would buy if I was upgrading from the TVS Apache RTR 310

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 17 Jul 2026, 12:18 pm
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  • From the Aprilia Tuono 457 and Triumph Speed 400 to the Triumph Trident 660, Yamaha MT-03 and Kawasaki Z650, these bikes cater to riders looking to move into the premium performance motorcycle segment.

Thinking of upgrading from the TVS Apache RTR 310? Here are three motorcycles that offer a noticeable step up in performance, refinement and overall riding experience.

The TVS Apache RTR 310 has established itself as one of the most complete performance nakeds in its class. Its 312.12 cc liquid-cooled engine produces 35.6 PS and 28.7 Nm, while features like cruise control, multiple riding modes, cornering aids and adjustable suspension make it difficult to find a direct replacement at a similar price.

However, if I were looking to move on from the Apache RTR 310, I wouldn't want just a marginal improvement. I would want a motorcycle that offers a distinctly different riding experience, whether through more power, an additional cylinder or a more premium overall package. Here are three motorcycles I would buy.

1 Aprilia Tuono 457
Aprilia Tuono 457
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₹5,300/ month
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Sharing its platform with the RS 457, the Tuono packs a 457 cc parallel-twin engine that develops 47.6 PS and 43.5 Nm, making it a substantial step up from the Apache RTR 310.

What makes the Tuono particularly appealing is that it retains the thrilling performance of the RS while offering a more upright and comfortable riding position. The lightweight chassis, sharp handling and premium hardware mean it is equally enjoyable on winding roads and weekend highway rides. It is the upgrade for riders who want a motorcycle that feels significantly more capable without sacrificing everyday usability.

2Triumph Trident 660

The Triumph Trident 660 is where the upgrade starts feeling truly premium. Moving from a single-cylinder motorcycle to a three-cylinder engine completely transforms the riding experience. Its 660 cc inline-three engine produces 81 PS and 64 Nm, delivering smooth power across the rev range along with a distinctive exhaust note.

Despite its performance, the Trident is remarkably approachable. The linear throttle response, light clutch and balanced chassis make it easier to ride than the numbers suggest. It is an ideal choice for riders ready to enter the middleweight segment without dealing with an intimidating motorcycle.

3Kawasaki Z650

Finally, there is the Kawasaki Z650. Its 649 cc parallel-twin engine develops 68 PS and 64 Nm, offering effortless acceleration and relaxed highway cruising.

The power delivery is smooth, the ergonomics are comfortable, and the motorcycle feels manageable even in city traffic. It strikes an excellent balance between everyday practicality and serious performance.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 17 Jul 2026, 12:18 pm IST
TAGS: TVS Apache RTR 310 Kawasaki Triumph Z650 Trident 660 Aprilia Tuono 457
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