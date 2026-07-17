3 bikes I would buy if I was upgrading from the TVS Apache RTR 310

The TVS Apache RTR 310 has established itself as one of the most complete performance nakeds in its class. Its 312.12 cc liquid-cooled engine produces 35.6 PS and 28.7 Nm, while features like cruise control, multiple riding modes, cornering aids and adjustable suspension make it difficult to find a direct replacement at a similar price.

However, if I were looking to move on from the Apache RTR 310, I wouldn't want just a marginal improvement. I would want a motorcycle that offers a distinctly different riding experience, whether through more power, an additional cylinder or a more premium overall package. Here are three motorcycles I would buy.