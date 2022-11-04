2023 Triumph Street Triple unveiled: 5 things to know

Triumph has unveiled the 2023 Street Triple globally. The manufacturer has made several changes to the motorcycle when compared to the current generation. These changes are cosmetic as well as mechanical. Triumph has unveiled three versions of the Street Triple. There is Street Triple R, Street Triple RS and Street Triple Moto2. Here are five things one should know about the new 2023 Triumph Street Triple.

1 The Moto2 is the Street Triple with the highest specification. It will be offered in two race-inspired paint schemes. It will be equipped with unique clip-on handlebars, Öhlins fully adjustable forks, carbon-fibre bodywork, official Moto2 branding, a unique Moto2 start-up screen and an individually numbered top yoke mark. The Moto2 version is limited to just 765 units worldwide. However, it is not being brought to India

2 Triumph has also updated its engine with a higher compression ratio, new pistons, con-rods, shorter gearing and gudgeon pins. The exhaust system is also now more free-flowing. As a result, the Street Triple R peaks at 120 PS at 11,500 rpm, whilst The RS and Moto2 Edition now produce a category-leading 130 PS. The peak torque of 80 Nm arrives at 9,500 rpm.

3 The design of the motorcycle has also been updated slightly. The fuel tank capacity has been decreased from 17 litres to 15 litres to make the motorcycle feel more compact. The tank extensions have also been redesigned and the tail section is now sharper. Triumph has retained the bug-eye headlamp design.

5 The Street Triple R comes with Showa 41 mm USD, separate function big piston fork and a Showa monoshock. The Street Triple RS gets Showa 41mm USD big piston fork and an Ohlins monoshock. The Moto2 version gets fully adjustable 43mm USD fork and monoshock by Ohlins.

