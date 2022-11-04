HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers 2023 Triumph Street Triple Unveiled: 5 Things To Know

2023 Triumph Street Triple unveiled: 5 things to know

  • Triumph has made some substantial changes to its Street Triple motorcycles. The motorcycles have been unveiled globally and are expected to come to India.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Nov 2022, 17:24 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Even for the 2023 model year, Triumph has decided to retain the bug-eye headlamp design.
Even for the 2023 model year, Triumph has decided to retain the bug-eye headlamp design.
Even for the 2023 model year, Triumph has decided to retain the bug-eye headlamp design.
Even for the 2023 model year, Triumph has decided to retain the bug-eye headlamp design.

Triumph has unveiled the 2023 Street Triple globally. The manufacturer has made several changes to the motorcycle when compared to the current generation. These changes are cosmetic as well as mechanical. Triumph has unveiled three versions of the Street Triple. There is Street Triple R, Street Triple RS and Street Triple Moto2. Here are five things one should know about the new 2023 Triumph Street Triple.

1

The Moto2 is the Street Triple with the highest specification. It will be offered in two race-inspired paint schemes. It will be equipped with unique clip-on handlebars, Öhlins fully adjustable forks, carbon-fibre bodywork, official Moto2 branding, a unique Moto2 start-up screen and an individually numbered top yoke mark. The Moto2 version is limited to just 765 units worldwide. However, it is not being brought to India

2

Triumph has also updated its engine with a higher compression ratio, new pistons, con-rods, shorter gearing and gudgeon pins. The exhaust system is also now more free-flowing. As a result, the Street Triple R peaks at 120 PS at 11,500 rpm, whilst The RS and Moto2 Edition now produce a category-leading 130 PS. The peak torque of 80 Nm arrives at 9,500 rpm.

3

The design of the motorcycle has also been updated slightly. The fuel tank capacity has been decreased from 17 litres to 15 litres to make the motorcycle feel more compact. The tank extensions have also been redesigned and the tail section is now sharper. Triumph has retained the bug-eye headlamp design. 

4

All the variants of the Street Triple come with a quick-shifter and cornering ABS, with traction control as standard. The new Street Triple R features four riding modes: Road, Rain, Sport and Rider-configurable. The Street Triple RS and Moto2 Edition have five riding modes, adding a Track mode to the R’s four standard modes. The RS and Moto2 also come with a 5-inch TFT screen with turn-by-turn navigation. 

Similar Bikes

Find more Bikes
Triumph Street Triple (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Street Triple
₹8 - 11.35 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Triumph Speed Triple 1200 (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Speed Triple 1200
1160 cc
₹16.95 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Triumph Street Twin (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Street Twin
27 kmpl | 900 cc
₹7.45 - 8.25 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Triumph Street Scrambler 900 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Triumph Street Scrambler 900
 
Prices are currently unavailable
View Details
Suzuki Burgman Street (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki Burgman Street
124 cc
₹79,581 - 93,758 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Street Glide Special (HT Auto photo)
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Street Glide Special
1868 cc
₹31.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
5

The Street Triple R comes with Showa 41 mm USD, separate function big piston fork and a Showa monoshock.  The Street Triple RS gets Showa 41mm USD big piston fork and an Ohlins monoshock. The Moto2 version gets fully adjustable 43mm USD fork and monoshock by Ohlins.

First Published Date: 04 Nov 2022, 17:22 PM IST
TAGS: Triumph Street Triple R Street Triple RS
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Svitch Bike's LITE XE electric bicycle comes with an adjustable handlebar, seat bar, and suspension.
This foldable luxury e-bike with five modes can help you beat pollution
Seema Devi is seen here navigating her e-rickshaw in Nagrota.
Seema Devi, J&K's first e-rickshaw driver, paves way for women on the move
Porsche_design_912
Porsche slaps an actual exhaust on soundbar. Because why not?
New Delhi, Oct 18: Volunteers hold placards at a traffic point as part of the Delhi government's Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign to reduce pollution level in the national capital, at ITO, in New Delhi on Monday.
Delhi government's ‘Red light on, Gaadi off’ campaign launch postponed
GMC Hummer EV comes as one of the most ambitious product from the US auto major.
GMC Hummer EV recalled over battery pack sealing issue, 735 units affected

Trending this Week

skoda_kushaq_octavia
Skoda sells more cars in India than China
CNG_Boot_Space_1579603511215
Top 6 CNG cars under 10 lakhs
car
These 10 cars in India have the longest waiting period
petrol_diesel_india_1
Indians munched more miles during festive season

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

EV startup promoted by Ratan Tata raises 25 mn dollars to develop new models
EV startup promoted by Ratan Tata raises 25 mn dollars to develop new models
Maruti to launch more SUVs, to invest ₹7,000 crore till March
Maruti to launch more SUVs, to invest 7,000 crore till March
Pravaig's electric SUV to launch soon: Here's everything you should know
Pravaig's electric SUV to launch soon: Here's everything you should know
This Mercedes-AMG One car can touch 200kmph in 7 secs!
This Mercedes-AMG One car can touch 200kmph in 7 secs!
Planning to buy Kia Carens? Check new price list
Planning to buy Kia Carens? Check new price list

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city