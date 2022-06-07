HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers 2023 Suzuki Hayabusa Breaks Cover In New Colour Options

2023 Suzuki Hayabusa breaks cover in new colour options

Suzuki Motorcycle has updated its popular Hayabusa sports tourer bike with new colour options for 2023.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Jun 2022, 10:18 AM
Hayabusa has managed to receive three new colours as part of the model year update.
Hayabusa has managed to receive three new colours as part of the model year update.
Hayabusa has managed to receive three new colours as part of the model year update.
Hayabusa has managed to receive three new colours as part of the model year update.

Suzuki Motorcycle has updated its popular Hayabusa sports tourer bike with new colour options for 2023. Apart from the new colours there is no other update on the bike. The bike has managed to receive three new colours as part of the model year update. It now sports a fully blacked-out paint scheme called Metallic Matte Black with Glass Sparkle Black. In addition, there is also a new Metallic Thunder Grey colour with Candy Daring Red accents.  The third option is the Pearl Vigour Blue with Pearl Brilliant White scheme. 

At the heart of the bike continues to sit the same 1340cc, inline-four engine. This powertrain is responsible for delivering 188bhp of maximum power which is backed up with 150Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a six-speed gearbox and a standard two-way quick shifter.

Some of the key features on the bike include the use of a six-axis IMU, ride-by-wire throttle, launch control, ABS, five riding modes, and cruise control. In addition to this, the bike also gets a slew of performance and safety features such as a Traction Control System (TCS), low RPM assist function, engine brake control, anti-lift control, active speed limiter and hill/slope control. With the previous generation update, the bike gained an updated suspension setup, grippier Bridgestone Battlasx Hypersport S22 tyres, as well as higher-spec Brembo brakes. These changes have been carried over in the model year updated bike as is.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Suzuki 2021 Hayabusa (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki 2021 Hayabusa
1340 cc
₹13.74 - 16.66 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hcd India Nps Cargo (HT Auto photo)
Hcd India Nps Cargo
₹54,500 - 58,500 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Benling India Benling Kriti (HT Auto photo)
Benling India Benling Kriti
₹56,940 - 66,121 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Benling India Benling Falcon (HT Auto photo)
Benling India Benling Falcon
₹62,200 - 71,248 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Benling India Benling Icon (HT Auto photo)
Benling India Benling Icon
₹65,470 - 74,160 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also Read: Suzuki Motorcycle India plans to boost exports to global markets)

The MY22 bike is already available in the Indian market in limited numbers. The updated 2023 model is also likely to be seen in India soon. The official launch of the new model is expected to take place sometime closer to the festive season later this year.

First Published Date: 07 Jun 2022, 10:16 AM IST
TAGS: Suzuki Suzuki bike India Suzuki Hayabusa 2023 Suzuki Hayabusa
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Apple CarPlay is fast looking at replacing all traditional forms of displaying in-car stats.
Have an iPhone? Here's how Apple CarPlay plans to dominate vehicle screens
File photo: Sony Vision-S 02 (L), an SUV prototype vehicle, and the Vision-S 01 sedan concept (R) are on display during a Sony media event for CES 2022.
Honda, Sony may join forces to have new EV venture: Report
Jaguar Land Rover's vehicles at Queen Elizabeth II's Silver Jubilee Pagenat.
First-ever Land Rover, rare Jaguars join Queen Elizabeth II's Jubilee parade
Porsche 911 art cars are limited to a production number of 911 units.
Porsche 911 wireframe sculpture is a life-sized true example of automotive art
File photo used for representational purpose. 
GM's Cruise allowed to ferry paying passengers in autonomous cars in California

Trending this Week

Mahindra and Mahindra will use a new infotainment screen, analogue instrument cluster and flat-bottom steering wheel in the new Scorpio-N. (Image courtesy: Instagram/@scorpio_2022_official)
Mahindra Scorpio N SUV interiors leaked. Check details
The latest Scorpio-N from Mahindra is completely overhauled in terms of its exterior design language and gets LED head light units, LED DRLs, a reworked front grille, more pronounced bumper and a reworked alloy design.
Mahindra Scorpio-N interior: SUV to offer best-in-class high commanding seats
The FB Mondial Piega 125 weighs significantly less at 135 kg, while the KTM 125 Duke tips the scales at 159 kg.
KTM 125 Duke rivaling FB Mondial Piega 125 breaks cover
Kia will launch the EV6 electric crossover in India on June 2.
Kia EV6 to launch in India tomorrow: Price expectations
Kawasaki has updated its 450 Twins for 2022 with a cleaner engine. 
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400 launched with new updates

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Water in petrol? Why fuel adulteration is big worry in crisis-hit Sri Lanka
Water in petrol? Why fuel adulteration is big worry in crisis-hit Sri Lanka
Toyota to make ‘important announcement’ on July 1st. Is it upcoming Creta rival?
Toyota to make ‘important announcement’ on July 1st. Is it upcoming Creta rival?
Original Hyundai Ioniq to see end of the road; production ending next month
Original Hyundai Ioniq to see end of the road; production ending next month
Top 3 MPVs in India in May: Ertiga rules while Carens, XL6 locked in tight race
Top 3 MPVs in India in May: Ertiga rules while Carens, XL6 locked in tight race
Tesla multiplex? EV giant plans charging station with drive-in movie theater
Tesla multiplex? EV giant plans charging station with drive-in movie theater

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city