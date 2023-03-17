2023 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650: 5 things to know

Continental GT used to be the flagship product for Royal Enfield. For many years, most people didn't even know that the brand is making a 535 cc cafe racer. Yes, the motorcycle had its issues but it still is considered to be one of the best cafe racers from any manufacturer. The Continental GT 535 was replaced by the Continental GT 650 and before the Super Meteor 650 came, it was the flagship motorcycle that Royal Enfield offered.

The Continental GT 650 was launched back in 2018 and finally, it has received a substantial update from Royal Enfield. The motorcycle has been updated cosmetically and now it gets some new features as well. Here, are five things that one should know about the 2023 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650.

2023 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650: Blacked-out versions

Royal Enfield has added two new blacked-out versions to the 2023 Continental GT 650. They are Slipstream Blue and Apex Grey. Both of these versions get blacked-out engine casing and exhaust pipes. These new versions will be offered alongside the current colourways which are Mr Clean, Dux Deluxe, British Racing Green and Rocker Red.

2023 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650: OBD2 ready

The Continental GT 650 is now OBD2 ready which means it complies with the upcoming BS6 Stage II norms. The engine remains the same 648 cc, air-oil cooled unit. It produces 47 bhp at 7,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 52 Nm at 5,150 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch.

2023 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650: Features

Royal Enfield has added a USB port to charge mobile devices. There is also a LED headlamp and a new rotary-style switch gear, both these things are taken from the Super Meteor 650. The GT 650 now also comes with a hazard light switch.

Also Read : Super Meteor vs Interceptor: Which Royal Enfield 650 cc bike should you pick?

2023 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650: Alloy wheels

The blacked-out versions also come with alloy wheels as standard. This means the motorcycle will be equipped with tubeless tyres. The tyres will be sourced from Vredestein. It is expected that the alloy wheels will go on sale separately as a genuine accessory as well.

2023 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650: Price

2023 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 starts at ₹3.19 lakh and goes up to ₹3.45 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

First Published Date: