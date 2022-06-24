2023 KTM 450 Rally Replica breaks cover 

KTM has unveiled the new 2023 avatar of its highly popular 450 Rally Replica for the global market. As the name suggests, the new 450 Rally Replica has been designed to tackle even the most challenging terrains. As per the official claims, the new 450 Rally Replica is as close as a production bike is going to get to a factory motorcycle.

At the heart of the motorcycle sits a 450cc SOHC single-cylinder engine which has been rated to churn out a whopping 60bhp of maximum power. The company hasn't revealed the torque figures, but expect the same to be somewhere in the vicinity of 40-50Nm.

The Austrian bike maker claims that the bike's engine management system has gone through a major revamp and the new system has been sourced from Keihin. The system's upgraded ECU has been optimized to offer top-class performance. In addition to that, in order to maintain optimum outward flow, the motorcycle comes upgraded with an Akrapovic lightweight exhaust system for lower weight and more power-to-weight ratio, the company adds that this system also ensures a lower centre of mass.

(Also Read: Benelli likely to use KTM's powertrains in future models)

The suspension duties are taken care of by the top-spec WP XACT PRO suspension both front and rear. This suspension system is also fully adjustable. The bike can accommodate 35-litre of full at once which gives it a longer range when rally racing, and also the overall riding ergonomics have been designed keeping the rider at comfort while long-distance cruising.

The new 2023 KTM Rally Replica is going to be made available as a limited edition model and only 70 units of this bike will be available for purchase worldwide. Deliveries are said to start this September. It will not arrive in the Indian market.

First Published Date: