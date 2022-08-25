HT Auto
2023 Kawasaki Z900RS breaks cover globally

The 2023 Z900 RS is a neo-retro motorcycle. The manufacturer has not made any changes to the engine. 
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Aug 2022, 19:32 PM
Kawasaki Z900RS is more powerful than the Z650RS that is currently on sale in the Indian market.  (Kawasaki)
Kawasaki has launched the 2023 Z900RS in the US, the motorcycle has been discontinued in the Indian market since the BS6 emission norms kicked in. As an update, the manufacturer has introduced a new paint scheme that is called Metallic Diablo Black/Metallic Imperial Red. The manufacturer might launch the 2023 Z900RS in the Indian market in the coming months. However, nothing is confirmed as of now.

The Z900RS is for those who like a neo-retro-looking motorcycle that attracts quite a bit of attention on the road. Kawasaki says that the Z900RS is inspired by the Z1 900 which was introduced back in 1972. The Z900RS comes with a circular headlamp with minimal bodywork and fairing. The fuel tank has a tear-drop shape, there is a single-piece seat and a tubular handlebar. To enhance the retro charm of the motorcycle, the manufacturer has given some chrome elements.

In the global market, Kawasaki also sells a cafe racer version of the Z900RS. 
Despite looking retro, the Z900RS does come with traction control, an Anti-lock braking system which is switchable and there is also a slip and assist clutch on offer. The headlamp, turn indicators and tail lamp use LED units. Moreover, there is a semi-digital instrument cluster. So, there are twin circular dials for the speedometer and tachometer. In the middle of these, there is a digital instrument cluster.

Kawasaki has not made any changes to the engine of the Z900RS. It continues to come with a 948 cc, in-line four-cylinder that is liquid-cooled. It produces 107 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 95 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

In India, Kawasaki is only selling the younger sibling of the Z900RS which is the Z650RS. It is priced at Rs. 6.92 lakhs (ex-showroom). It is powered by a 650 cc, parallel-twin engine that produces 68 PS of max power and 64 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

First Published Date: 25 Aug 2022, 19:32 PM IST
