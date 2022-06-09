HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers 2023 Kawasaki Z400 Launched: All You Need To Know

2023 Kawasaki Z400 launched: All you need to know

The Kawasaki Z400 shares its powertrain with the Ninja 400 which now comes updated with Euro5/BS 6 emission standards.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Jun 2022, 09:58 AM
Kawasaki Z400 continues to feature a similar, Z H2-inspired design sporting a single-pod headlight. 
Kawasaki has launched the new 2023 Z400 motorcycle in the international market. Apart from the new Z400, the company has also updated the Ninja 400 sport bike which is also expected to arrive in India. The biggest update on the new Z400 is the use of a Euro5 or BS 6-compliant powertrain which now makes it eligible to be sold in the regions with stricter emission norms. 

The 399cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled motor on the 2022 Z400 which is shared with the Ninja 400 is rated to churn out 44bhp of power and 37Nm of peak torque. The engine comes paired to a six-speed transmission and features a slipper clutch mechanism. With the new update, the overall power output from the engine remains equivalent to the previous unit, while the torque has come down by 1Nm. 

(Also Read: Kawasaki India announces 70,000 discount on Versys 650)

On the styling front, the bike continues to feature a similar, Z H2-inspired design sporting a single-pod headlight, while the muscular fuel tank with shrouds continue to remain the key highlight of its physical appearance. That said, the bike also features a step-up seat and a side-slung exhaust. The bike is retailed in two colour options Candy Lime Green with Metallic Spark Black and Pearl Robotic White with Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Gray.

The hardware kit on the bike remains unaltered. It includes the same 41mm telescopic front forks and preload-adjustable rear mono-shock. For braking duties, it carries over the same single 310mm at the front and a single 220mm discs at the rear.

The compliance with the latest  Euro5 emission norms also makes it eligible for sale in the Indian market. However, the chances of it being launched in India are slim. On the other hand, the Ninja 400 might be re-introduced in the country soon. It was previously shelved when BS 6 emission norms were brought into action from April 2020. 

 

 

First Published Date: 09 Jun 2022, 09:57 AM IST
