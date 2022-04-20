Kawasaki India announces 70,000 discount on Versys 650

Kawasaki India has announced a heavy discount on its much popular Versys 650 motorcycle. The move comes right after the launch of the Triumph Tiger Sport 660 in India which aims to rub shoulders directly with the middleweight Japanese bike. The Versys 650 is now available for purchase with a special discount voucher worth ₹70,000. This is eligible to be redeemed against the ex-showroom price tag of ₹7.15 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Thanks to the discount, the bike is now currently available for purchase at ₹6.45 lakh. The company has further announced that the discounted price is only available up to April 30th, 2022.

The company is also gearing up for the introduction of the new 2022 Versys 650 in India. The same model was also displayed at the EICMA motorcycle show in November last year. With the latest update, the motorcycle has received a slew of changes including a new headlight design with LED lighting instead of the halogen setup found on the existing model. In addition, the company has also added a new Bluetooth-enabled TFT colour display on the bike which makes it in line with the newer set of bikes in the middleweight ADV segment.

However, apart from these updates, the rest of the details remain unchanged. The bike features the same BS6-compliant 650cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that is tuned to produce 64.8bhp of maximum power and 60.7Nm of peak torque. The engine comes paired to a 6-speed gearbox.

The hardware on the ADV comprises 17-inch alloys on either end, inverted front forks, rear monoshock, dual disc brakes at the front and a single rotor at the back.

While the launch details of the upcoming model are not officially confirmed yet, the bike is expected to hit the Indian shores later in 2022.

