Apart from globally revealing the new YZF-R7, Yamaha has also updated the Zuma 125 off-road scooter. The new scooter has received some prominent updates to the aesthetics and mechanicals. From the new asymmetrical headlights at the front to its claimed 101 mpg fuel economy, there are some heavy updates to highlight on the scooter.

Under the rugged exterior body work of the Yamaha Zuma sits a 125cc, liquid-cooled Blue Core engine. This is a liquid-cooled, four-stroke, single-cylinder unit that gets the company's Variable Valve Actuation technology, also found on the YZF-R15's 155 cc powertrain. Like other scooters, the Zuma gets a CVT gearbox with a centrifugal clutch transmitting power to the rear wheel.

(Also Read: Yamaha YZF-R7 officially breaks cover: Dedicated supersport on a budget)

With the yearly update, the new Zuma has received a more off-road utilitarian and rugged look. It rides on 12-inch lightweight wheels which come shod with new DURO tubeless tyres. As per Yamaha, these tyres get “an aggressive-looking block pattern." These may not be meant for hardcore off-roading duties but they certainly are tough looking set of tyres that complement the overall rugged looks of the scooter.

For braking duties, the bike gets a 245 mm hydraulic wave-type front disc which is backed up by a 230mm rear disc. The scooter gets a linked brake system for added safety. At the rear there are twin rear shocks with 3.1 inches of suspension travel. This as per Yamaha has been tuned for a comfort-oriented commuting on both city streets and unpaved roads. While this isn't exactly a hardcore adventure scooter, the setup can also handle a little light dirt duty when required.

The underseat compartment of the scooter is capable of fitting a single full-face helmet. Other key features include a USB-A socket up front, an LCD display, as well as adjustable headlights.

The Zuma may not be launched in India anytime soon. It will be rolled out in the US this summer in a choice of Team Yamaha Blue or Matte Black colour options.