2022 Kawasaki KLX450R launched in India

1 min read . Updated: 18 Dec 2021, 10:15 AM IST HT Auto Desk

Kawasaki India has launched the new 2022 KLX450R dirt bike in the country. The new off-road motorcycle has been priced at 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price, the bike comes out as 50,000 more expensive than the model it replaces.

The deliveries of the new bike are set to begin in the first month of 2022. The new KLX450R arrives in India as a CBU (Completely Built Unit) just like its predecessor. 

(Also Read: Kawasaki Z650 RS to HNess CB350 Anniversary Edition: Top IBW 2021 highlights)

The yearly updated, Kawasaki KLX450R motorcycle has been given new the Lime Green colour option along with a fresh set of decals. The company claims that it has also introduced minor updates to the powertrain for better low-end torque. Other updates on the motorcycle also include a tweaked suspension. 

At the heart of the new Kawasaki KLX450R sits the same 449cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. This powertrain now delivers better low-end torque and continues along with the same 5-speed gearbox. This powertrain is housed inside a light-weight perimeter frame. 

(Also Read: 2022 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R launched in India in new colour options)

The suspension duties are performed by long travel upside-down forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. For braking, it uses petal-type disc brakes at both ends. The bike also gets a Renthal aluminum handlebar as standard and a tiny digital console too.

Meanwhile, Kawasaki has recently announced its plans to launch three new electric and hybrid bikes in the market before the end of 2022. This comes as a follow-up to the announcement Kawasaki made in October this year. The motorcycle major claimed that it plans to convert the majority of its fleet to electric and hybrid by 2035. 

 

  • First Published Date : 18 Dec 2021, 10:02 AM IST

