Indian Motorcycle on Wednesday announced that it is going to introduce the updated 2022 Chief lineup in the country soon. The pricing of the updated bikes will start from ₹20,75,922 onwards. The pre-bookings have also started at a reservation amount of ₹3 lakh. The amount can be paid at any of the authorised Indian Motorcycle's dealerships in the country.

The launch of the bikes will take place in the second quarter of 2021 in India, the company noted in a press release sent on Wednesday. The 2022 Chief model lineup will include bikes such as the latest 2022 iterations of the Chief Dark Horse, Chief Bobber Dark Horse and Super Chief Limited in India.

The new 2022 lineup from Indian Motorcycle will feature new model iterations, technology upgrades, and a robust offering of Indian Motorcycle accessories, which are already available at the company's official stores in India.

Commenting on the price announcement, Mr. Lalit Sharma, Country Manager, Polaris India Pvt. Ltd said, “Our Chief lineup has a glorified history and is one of the iconic motorcycles of the Indian Motorcycle® portfolio. We are launching this model to pay tribute to the Indian Chief on completing 100 years in the market. We have priced the new Chief lineup keeping in mind the love of our customers for the model. We are looking forward to making history again for our new Chief lineup in the market."

The new 2022 Chief lineup will feature a short wheelbase of 64-inches, a low seat height of 26-inches and a wet weight as low as 670 pounds. The Chief lineup will carry forward its conventional 46 mm front forks with 5.2-inches of travel, 28.5degree lean angle, and will feature popular comfort-oriented ergonomics.