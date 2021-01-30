Indian Motorcycle has rolled out the updated 2021 FTR 1200 motorcycle range with a number of significant updates. The FTR range includes motorcycles such as FTR, FTR S, FTR R Carbon and the FTR Rally. The updated range is also likely to be introduced in the Indian market later this year.

With the new update, the bike has become more road-friendly thanks to the set of new tyres. This specific update was in demand from the European market customers. Apart from FTR Rally, all the other models have been given new 17-inch cast-Aluminium wheels which come shod with road-focused sticky Metzeler Sportec tyres.

The bike has also received a steeper rake angle at 25 degrees, while the trail now stands at 99.9 mm. As an effect, the seating height has also been lowered by 36 mm, which is a welcoming move considering the previous bike has a fairly higher seat height. In addition to this, the ProTaper handlebars have now been narrowed by 40 mm. As per Indian Motorcycle, all these updates have been introduced to make the bike more agile and fluidic in terms of handling.

Other updates on the motorcycle include fully adjustable front and rear suspension, cylinder deactivation technology along with an updated engine map. The bike continues to feature a 1,203 cc V-Twin engine. This liquid-cooled unit delivers 123 bhp of power and 120 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm.

In terms of exterior design and styling updates, the bike has been given new paint schemes. The new colour option refreshes the exterior appearance of the FTR series.