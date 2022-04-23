2022 Honda RS-X Repsol Edition breaks cover: Key things to note

HT Auto
The new Honda RS-X Repsol edition comes with the company's iconic light orange and red racing livery.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Apr 2022, 10:00 AM
Honda has revealed the new 2022 RS-X Repsol edition scooter for the Malaysian market. This scooter will be a limitedly available model of which only 5,000 units will be made. 

The RS-X belongs to the company's globally acclaimed Cub family which is quite popular in the south-east Asian markets. The RS-X essentially comes out as a hybrid version of a motorcycle and a scooter.

On the outside, the RS-X Repsol edition comes with the company's iconic light orange and red racing livery. The scooter also gets orange painted wheels which makes it look fairly sporty. The moto styled scooter also gets a range of other aesthetic bits that make it look distinctive. It gets a split, twin-beam front headlamps and sharp, pointy rear section with LED tail lamps. However, on the Repsol edition only bit that makes it special is the use of a different paint scheme, while the rest of the details remain unchanged. 

(Also Read: HMSI to make its Manesar facility a ‘Global Resource Factory’)

At the heart of the scooter sits the same 150cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine which is responsible for delivering 15.5bhp of maximum power and 13.6Nm of peak torque. When compared to its arch rival - the Yamaha Aerox 155, the ouput figures on this engine are slightly higher. 

The scooter rides on massive 17-inch alloy wheels that come suspended on front telescopic forks, backed up with a preload-adjustable monoshock. For stopping power, it uses a single disc at both ends.

As far as pricing goes, the Honda Malaysia has priced the scooter to an equivalent of 1.80 lakh, which makes it a fairly costly offering. As far its India launch goes, chances are less likely that it will be introduced in the Indian market anytime soon. 

First Published Date: 23 Apr 2022, 09:59 AM IST
TAGS: Honda Honda India Honda Repsol. Honda RS-X Honda RS-X Repsol
