2022 Benelli Leoncino 800 Trail breaks cover

The new 2022 Benelli Leoncino 800 Trail has been official revealed for the international markets. The new Leoncino 800 Trail comes out as the biggest displacement scrambler in the company's lineup. It has managed to receive some minor tweaks with the latest model year update.

For starters, the Trail version of the Leoncino 800 features an elevated dual exhaust system, a 19-inch front tire, as well as a license plate holder and flat-track racing-inspired side plate. The updated model continues along with the recognizable steel trellis frame which has now been updated and strengthened for improved performance. The motorcycle has also received an updated suspension setup in the form of a beefy inverted fork with 50mm stanchions and a travel of 148mm (140mm in the Standard version). At the rear sits a monoshock that travels up to 140mm.

It continues to roll on knobby dual-purpose tires, 120/70 19" in front and 170/60 17" in back. These tyres come as standard on the Trail version, while the lower-spec model gets road-biased tyres. The braking kit includes a dual 320 mm setup with radially mounted calipers at the front, while the rear brakes are a 260 mm diameter disc with a double-piston caliper.

At the heart of the motorcycle continues to sit the same 754cc liquid-cooled four-stroke twin-cylinder motor which pushes out 77bhp of maximum power and 66.43 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox and comes with a standard slipper clutch.

The motorcycle has been set at a price tag of USD 9,535 (approximately ₹7.19 lakh). It is unlikely to be launched in the Indian market anytime soon.

