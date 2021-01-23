Yamaha has revealed the latest 2021 iteration of its quarter-liter YZF-R25 sports bike for the Malaysian market. With the yearly update, the fully-faired motorcycle has gained new colour options, while the rest of the details remain untouched.

The latest iteration of the sports bike has been introduced in the new Cyan Metallic colour option. Part of the new colour theme is bright red alloy wheels matching the stickers sets on the body panels. Apart from that, there is also new Yamaha Blue colour on the 2021 R25 model.

Mechanically and feature-wise too, the bike remains untouched. It continues to draw power from the same 249 cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled powertrain linked to a six-speed gearbox. The engine has been rated to produce 35 bhp of maximum power at 12,000 rpm and 22.6 Nm of peak torque at 10,000rpm.

Some of the key features on the Yamaha YZF-R25 include its twin-pod LED headlight setup, fairing-mounted rear-view mirrors, digital instrument cluster, a muscular fuel tank, clip-on handlebars, split-style seats, and an LED taillight.

The suspension kit packs the same upside-down front forks and a rear mono-shock unit, while the braking duties are handled by single discs on both wheels. Pricing and other details are yet to be announced. As far as its India launch plans go, it is highly unlikely to set foot in the country anytime soon.

