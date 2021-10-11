2021 Triumph Street Scrambler to launch tomorrow: What to expect

Triumph Motorcycles is all set to ride in the 2021 Street Scrambler bike in India tomorrow (October 12). The two-wheeler manufacturer teased the motorcycle ahead of the launch, promising that it will be a more ‘versatile and thrilling’ experience than the previous model.

The new Triumph Street Scrambler price in India is expected to be around ₹9-lakh mark.

2021 Triumph Street Scrambler launch comes days after the manufacturer introduced the new Tiger Sport 660 in India. It has also recently launched the Sandstorm edition of the Street Scrambler, limited to only 775 units worldwide, at a price of ₹9.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2021 Street Scrambler and the Sandstorm edition have already been introduced in global markets.

The new Street Scrambler is expected to come with features like dual high-exit exhaust, LED headlights, premium details like brushed aluminium finish for the throttle body trims, heel protectors and headlight brackets, teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a single-sided high-mounted twin exhaust canister, wire-spoked wheels shod and circular rearview mirrors among others. It is also expected to get new upholstery for the seat in leather and textile, 'beartrap' style footpegs, lockable tank or front fender.

Triumph Motorcycles is likely to equip the 2021 Street Scrambler with three riding modes (Road, Rain and Off-Road) as well as ABS and switchable traction control. The bike will also have single disc brakes on both front and rear ends. While the calliper on front wheel is from Brembo, the rear wheel calliper is sourced from Nissin.

2021 Triumph Street Scrambler is likely to be powered by an improved 900cc, parallel-twin engine which complies with the Euro 5/BS6 norms. This engine has been rated to produce maximum power of 64.1bhp at 7,500 rpm, and 80 Nm of peak torque at 3,200 rpm. This engine comes mated to a five-speed gearbox.

Triumph is likely to offer 2021 Street Scrambler in three body colour options, which include Black, Urban Gray and Matt Khaki with Matt Ironstone.