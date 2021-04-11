2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350's meter console lights up in new spy image

Royal Enfield has several interesting models in the lineup for 2021. There is a new 650 cc cruiser, a 350 cc scrambler based two-wheeler (Hunter 350) and also an updated Classic 350 in the pipeline which is set to go on sale later this year. The latter has been spotted amidst road tests several times in the past revealing details on its external design, styling and features. And now a video uploaded on social media throws a glimpse on what its meter console will look like in both on and off form.

(Also Read: Royal Enfield Classic 350 turns into proper bagger in unofficial rendering)

The most prominent detail the spy image reveals is that the new Classic 350 will feature the same Tripper turn-by-turn navigation system as found on the Meteor 350 and the new 2021 Himalayan ADV. The company has also added a dedicated tripper dial on the console located on the lower right side. Apart from that, there will be a small digital screen which displays information such as trip distance, odo, fuel and more. In addition to that, there will be a big analogue speedometer which takes most of the space.

Another important detail revealed by the spy image is that the motorcycle will be offered in a dark army-themed green colour option which can be seen around the meter console as well as the fuel tank.

The new Classic 350 will be a heavily revamped motorcycle based on a new J platform as the Meteor 350. It will also feature the same 350 cc engine as found on the Meteor. Thanks to which, the new Classic will now be a drastically smoother offering against the existing product.

(Also Read: Royal Enfield Meteor 350 to go on sale in the US next month)

It is expected to be launched in the second half of 2021 in India. Expect the pricing to start from around ₹1.60 lakh (ex-showroom).