The 2021 MV Agusta Superveloce and Superveloce S were officially revealed very recently, now the Italian exotic bike maker is gearing up to introduce the 2021 iteration of the Turismo Veloce which is slated to be revealed on April 14th. Arrival of the middleweight sports tourer was teased officially a few days back.

The company has remained tight-lipped about the details on the new motorcycle. Albeit, the teaser shows a glimpse of a tweaked colour palette and the graphics set. Apart from these exterior updates, the bike is expected to remain more or less the same in terms of cosmetic changes.

Mechanically, the bike will feature an updated 798 cc inline three-cylinder engine which will now be compliant to the latest Euro 5/BS 6 emission norms. As far as output goes, it will be around the same 107 bhp of power and 80 Nm of torque, as seen previously. The transmission option will include the same 6-speed unit.

In terms of features, expect the bike to sport a full LED headlamp along with the LED DRLs visible in one of the teaser images. It may also receive a Bluetooth-compatible colour TFT-display as found on most of its segment rivals.

After its global debut, expect the bike to also hit the Indian shores later in 2021 or the next year. It is a rival to the likes of Triumph Tiger 900 range, BMW F 750 GS, Kawasaki Versys 1000 and the Ducati Multistrada 950.