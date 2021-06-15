Kawasaki has launched the new 2021 Ninja ZX-10R sports bike in the Indonesian market. The litre-class superbike has been priced at IDR 520,000,000 (equivalent to ₹26.67 lakh). For the record, the same bike has been priced at ₹14.99 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian market.

With the latest update, the new ZX-10R has received new design and styling revisions along with fresh paint options. In addition to that, the bike has also received new mechanical updates. The bike now uses a Euro5/BS 6-compliant 998cc, in-line four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. This unit has been rated to produce 200 bhp (210bhp with RAM Air) of maximum power at 13,200 rpm, this is backed up by 114 Nm of peak torque at 11,400rpm. The engine comes paired with a six-speed transmission. Kawasaki has reworked the gear ratios and installed a new oil cooler. In addition to that, it has also received a revised exhaust system and electronic throttle valves.

On the outside, the new Ninja ZX-10R receives a redesigned front fascia with aerodynamic winglets added to the upper cowl of the motorcycle. It now benefits from a sharper-looking headlight design, a new tail cowl, along with the Kawasaki River Mark. In order to give the bike a more aggressive stance, the bike has been given a revised handlebar and footpeg position. Some of the key features of the updated motorcycle include full-LED lighting and a Bluetooth-enabled 4.3-inch TFT colour instrument cluster.

Its key riding aids and safety features include a traction control system, cornering management function, cruise control, power modes, launch control, riding modes, engine brake control, and a bidirectional quick-shifter.

In the Indonesian market, it is available in three single-tone colour options - Lime Green/Ebony/Blizzard White.