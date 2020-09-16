2021 Indian Roadmaster Limited breaks cover

The 2021 Indian Roadmaster Limited has been officially introduced at a price tag starting at $30,749 ( ₹22.59 lakh) in the US. With the new model year update, the motorcycle has received a slew of technology tweaks along with a new range of accessory kit.

On the outside, the bike now features a gloss paint with chrome finishes, a new fairing design, lower fairings with adjustable airflow vents and slammed saddlebags. The two colour options on the bike include Crimson Metallic and Thunder Black Azure Crystal.

(Also Read: Indian FTR 1200 Rally launched in the US)

The bike has also been updated with Apple CarPlay as standard. Apart from this, the latest Roadmaster Limited gets the company's all-new ClimaCommand Rogue heated and cooled seats as well as Ride Command integration. Moreover, some other key highlights include Metzeler Cruisetec tyres, heated grips, and a push-button adjustable windshield.

Some key electronic features on the new Roadmaster Limited include ABS, cruise control, keyless ignition, tyre pressure monitoring and full LED lighting. Keeping its touring capabilities in mind, the bike also sports remote-locking saddlebags and trunk with 140 litres+ of combined storage space.

In terms of mechanicals, things remain more or less the same. The bike features the iconic’s air-cooled Thunderstroke 116 engine. Apart from the new Roadmaster Limited, the company has also introduced several other models as a part of its new 2021 range.

(Also Read: Indian Motorcycle integrates bikes with Apple CarPlay feature)

“We’re extremely motivated by the significant brand momentum we’re experiencing, and we’re as focused as ever to provide our riders with best-in-class products and experiences," said Reid Wilson, Vice President of Indian Motorcycle. “Our 2021 lineup additions and upgraded features are a result of the hard work and dedication we pour into every bike in the lineup."