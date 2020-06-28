Indian FTR 1200 Rally launched in the US

Indian Motorcycle has recently launched the new FTR 1200 Rally in the US market. The bike has been priced at USD 13,499 ( ₹10.20 lakh).

As the name suggests, the new FTR 1200 Rally is slightly biased towards off-road/dirt riding. It is a scrambler-styled motorcycle which gets a ProTaper 50 mm taller handlebar which enables the rider to stay more confident and comfortable while riding in the dirt. The bike also rolls on the Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres which comes shod on to spoke wheels to better suit its adventure character.

In terms of exterior features, it benefits from a rally windscreen, tan saddle and a gorgeous Titanium Smoke paint scheme adorned with the Indian chief mascot over the fuel tank. Perhaps, the bike could have also used a bash plate since the exhaust pipes appears to be tad too close to the ground and may get damaged easily.

At the heart of the new FTR Rally sits the same 1,203cc liquid-cooled V-twin motor found on the other FTR variants. This engine is known to produce 125 PS of power and 118 Nm of peak torque. The transmission also remains the same 6-speed unit. The bike also retains the USD front fork, monoshock as well as dual 320 mm front and 265 mm rear Brembo brakes.

What's interesting to note is that the bike has been listed (along with FTR 1200 Carbon) already on the manufacturer's India website, this hints that it may arrive anytime by late-2020.

Indian Motorcycle is planning to join the EV bandwagon and has recently filed for a trademark application for 'ETFR' name. (More details here)