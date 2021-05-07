Honda has introduced the new CB150R naked street bike for the Indonesian and Malaysian markets. The bike will be sold in two variants - standard and special edition. Prices for the Honda CB150R Streetfire start from IDR 29,700,00, which converts to ₹ 1.51 lakh.

With the new yearly update, the motorcycle has received some notable updates. The sporty 150 cc commuter now features a slew of new panels and bodywork along with a re-designed fuel tank. For the record, this tank is capable of holding 12 litres of fuel at once. The higher-spec special edition model gets bronzed-out engine covers, a 3D logo on the fuel tank, a belly pan, and highlights on the handlebar and the wheel rims.

Some other fresh features on the street bike include full LED lighting, a tapered handlebar and a new all-digital instrument panel. The meter console is good enough to display information such as the gear position indicator, fuel status and regular bits like speed, revs as well.

While the majority of the equipment and cycleparts remain unchanged, the front fascia of the model now gets 37 mm upside-down forks from Showa. This is backed up by a monoshock from the old model. The braking duties are taken care by a single petal disc on each wheels.

At the heart of the Honda CB150R sits a 149 cc DOHC single-cylinder engine. This powertrain is capable of pushing out 16 bhp of maximum power at 9,000 rpm along with 13.7 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. It is paired with a 6-speed transmission option.

It is a direct rival to the likes of the Yamaha MT-15, but sadly, it won't be made available in India anytime soon.



