2021 Honda CB 350 RS deliveries start in India

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India announced that it has started deliveries of the all-new CB350RS motorcycle in the country. The sporty variant of the H'Ness CB 350 was launched in India last month and retails at a price tag of ₹1.96 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the Radiant Red Metallic colour, and ₹1.98 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the Black with Pearl Sports Yellow colour.

Honda says that the new CB 350 RS is the second mid-size 'Made in India' motorcycle in its CB family.

Speaking on the occasion of first delivery of CB350RS, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said," We are elated to see the overwhelming response that CB350RS has received from young enthusiasts in the country. Built on the Road Sailing - RS concept, this motorcycle is designed to give an ultra-smooth performance on the road with a sailing feel & comfort for the rider. With its sophisticated urban style and power-packed features, CB350RS is a call to all the riders to gear up and ‘Live your Story’!"

The new CB 350 RS bike is available for purchase at the company's premium dealerships - BigWing Topline and BigWing across the country. The company currently operates 6 BigWing Toplines and 26 BigWing dealerships in India.

The CB 350 RS is basically a tweaked version of the H'Ness. It features a different set of wheel, tyres, new paint, differently positioned footpegs and more such updates. On the other hand, the 350 cc single cylinder engine remains unchanged. It churns out the same 15.5 kW of maximum power at 5500 rpm and a peak torque of 30 Nm at 3000 rpm. The transmission option remains the same 5-speed unit.