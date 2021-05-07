CFMoto is gearing up to introduce its BS 6-compliant range in the Indian market. While previously it teased the BS 6 650NK middleweight motorcycle for India, this time the faired 650GT BS 6 has been teased.

The company has posted the teaser image of the new 650GT BS 6 at its social media handles announcing the arrival of the 2021 model in India. The image hints that the motorcycle may not go through any notable exterior tweaks.

Some of the key highlights of the new 650GT will include its full-fairing design, an adjustable windscreen, a USB charging port, a 12V socket, full-LED lighting, a digital instrument cluster, and a split-style seat.

The equipment kit will be retained from the 2020 model. This means that the model will carry the same telescopic forks at the front and an asymmetrically mounted mono-shock at the rear. For braking duties, the bike will feature twin rotors at the front and a single disc at the back. As seen in the previous 2020 model, the exterior colour options may include Concept Blue and Nebula Black.

At the heart of the bike will sit the BS 6-compliant 649.3cc, twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor. The overall output of the model is also likely to remain the same. The engine will come mated to a six-speed gearbox.

CFMoto has recently introduced the pricing for the BS 6-compliant 300NK in India. For the record, even after the recent BS 6 update, the 300 cc roadster was introduced at the same price tag as the BS 4 model. Expect a similar pricing strategy for the 650GT when launched in India.