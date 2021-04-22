The Chinese premium two-wheeler brand, CFMoto has announced that will be launching the new 2021 650NK BS 6 in India soon. The bikemaker took to its social media handles to make the new announcement.

The new bike will receive mild cosmetic tweaks over the model it replaces. Some of its exterior changes will include redesigned front fender and a new fuel tank. It will also feature a dual-tone headlight mask as well as split-style seats for a more aggressive appeal.

There may not be any significant changes to the overall hardware setup of the motorcycle. It will continue to sport telescopic front forks along with a rear mono-shock. For the braking duties, it will feature twin rotors at the front and a single disc at the rear. The brakes will function with the safety net of ABS.

Mechanically, there will be a new 649 cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine which will be compliant with the latest BS 6 emission norms. While the company is yet to announce the output figures of the new engine, expect the power/torque to remain similar to the previous BS 4-spec version - 60.3bhp of maximum power and 56 Nm of peak torque. The transmission option will also remain the same six-speed unit.

The launch of the new NK650 is likely to take place in May 2021. As far as the price is concerned, expect it to cost somewhere around ₹4.0 lakh to ₹4.10 lakh (ex-showroom).