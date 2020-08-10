2020 TVS Radeon BS 6 to now cost more in India

Originally launched in April this year, TVS Motor Company has increased pricing of the new Radeon BS 6 motorcycle. This is the second price hike for the commuter bike which is now going to start from ₹59,942. This is a very minor hike of ₹200 against its previous starting price of ₹59,742. The latest price increment has been introduced throughout the bike's variant list. The top-of-the-line disc variant now retails at ₹65,942. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

The bike sources power from a 109.7 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine. This engine is known to deliver 8.08 PS at 7,350 rpm and 8.7 Nm at 4,500 rpm. It comes teamed-up with a 4-speed gearbox. TVS claims that the latest BS 6 version of the Radeon is now 15% more fuel efficient against its predecessor. While the older model used a carburetor, the updated Radeon gets a fuel-injection system.

As per TVS, the new bike delivers a maximum fuel efficiency of 79.3 kmpl. It has a fuel tank capacity of 10 litres.

The BS 6-compliant Radeon is also 4 kg heavier than the previous BS 4 model. The drum variants of Radeon measure at 116 kg, while the disc variant now tips the scales at 118 kg. Other than these changes, the bike more or less remains the same.

The paint options on the latest Radeon includes white, black, beige, purple, red and grey. There are also new special edition black and brown paint options available alongside the regular paint schemes. Some of the main rivals to the Radeon include Honda CD 110 Dream DX, Hero Splendor Plus, and Bajaj Platina ES 100.