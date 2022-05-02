HT Auto
Home Auto Royal Enfield Reports 17% Rise In Wholesales In April At 62,155 Units

Royal Enfield reports 17% rise in wholesales in April at 62,155 units

Domestically, Royal Enfield saw a growth of 10% as sales stood at 53,852 units last month.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 May 2022, 01:50 PM
File photo of 2022 Royal Enfield Scram 411 
File photo of 2022 Royal Enfield Scram 411 
File photo of 2022 Royal Enfield Scram 411 
File photo of 2022 Royal Enfield Scram 411 

Chennai-based two-wheeler maker Royal Enfield, part of Eicher Motors, on Monday reported that its total wholesales for the month of April increased by 17 per cent to 62,155 units. In the same month last year, the company sold 53,298 units of two-wheelers. In India, Royal Enfield saw a growth of 10% as sales stood at 53,852 units last month when compared to 48,789 units in April of 2021 despite persisting challenges in supply chain.

The two-wheeler major's exports rose to 8,303 units last month from 4,509 units in the corresponding month a year ago.

Due to the supply chain woes and chip shortage, Royal Enfield recently announced that it has discontinued the Tripper Navigation feature as a standard option on its Meteor 350 and the Himalayan ADV motorcycles. While the feature hasn't been completely deleted, it will now be part of the company's MIY configurator (as an option) which is available for both the bikes (Read full report here).

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
346 cc
₹ 1.25 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
349 cc
₹ 1.76 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Earth Energy Ev Evolve R (HT Auto photo)
Earth Energy Ev Evolve R
₹ 1.42 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Jawa 42 (HT Auto photo)
Jawa 42
293 cc
₹ 1.65 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Jawa (HT Auto photo)
Jawa 
293 cc
₹ 1.76 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The removal of the Tripper Navigation as a standard feature is also accompanied by a price cut of 5,000 on both models. While the Tripper Navigation has been part of the standard kit on Himalayan and Meteor 350, it is offered as an optional accessory on Classic 350 and the newly launched Scram 411. The company has also increased the booking amount for its ‘Made-to-order’ factory fit models. The amount has been hiked from 10,000 to 20,000. However, for regular models the bookings amount remains the same.

In a separate development, Royal Enfield Meteor 350 got additional colour options - Fireball Blue and Fireball Matt Green. Additionally, the Supernova Red is now available in additional top-end models as well (Read full report here).

First Published Date: 02 May 2022, 01:43 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Suzuki Escudo is also sold as Vitara SUV in the European markets.
2023 Suzuki Vitara / Escudo SUV launched with full-hybrid tech
Tata Avinya electric car has a very unique design based on the company's third generation design philosophy.
Tata Avinya EV concept breaks cover, offers over 500 km range, to launch in 2025
Tata Harrier
Tata cars become expensive in India, new prices effective from today
The new Porsche 911 Sport Classic comes with a perfect blend between digital elements and analogue era themes.
Porsche 911 Sport Classic debuts with RWD and manual gearbox, generates 550 PS
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300 launched in India in new colours

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Bajaj Auto sales fall by 20% to 3,10,774 units in April
Bajaj Auto sales fall by 20% to 3,10,774 units in April
Mahindra sees 25% rise in April sales on the back of robust demand for SUVs
Mahindra sees 25% rise in April sales on the back of robust demand for SUVs
Delhi govt to fine transport vehicles sans fitness certificate by up to ₹10000
Delhi govt to fine transport vehicles sans fitness certificate by up to 10000
Ola Electric beats Hero Electric, becomes India's top electric two-wheeler brand
Ola Electric beats Hero Electric, becomes India's top electric two-wheeler brand
In pics: Honda City Hybrid eHEV gets a sporty look with a greener powertrain
In pics: Honda City Hybrid eHEV gets a sporty look with a greener powertrain

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city