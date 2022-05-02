HT Auto
Ola Electric beats Hero Electric, becomes India's top electric two-wheeler brand

Ola Electric sold 12,683 units of electric scooters in April 2022, registering 39 per cent MoM growth.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 May 2022, 11:41 AM
After starting its journey in 202, in just five months, Ola Electric grabbed the top spot in the Indian electric two-wheeler market by beating Hero Electric. The Vahan portal of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) reveals that Ola Electric was able to grab the top spot in April 2022. The ride-hailing startup turned EV OEM sold 12,683 units of electric scooters in April, registering 39 per cent MoM growth over March this year.

(Also Read: Each and every electric scooter fire incident will be probed: Transport Secy)

Interestingly, Hero Electric registered a 50 per cent decline in its sales in April 2022 with 6,570 units sold, declining to the third spot in the Indian electric two-wheeler market. Okinawa Autotech was positioned in the second spot with more than 10,000 electric scooters delivered last month. Vahan data also reveals that Ola Electric's sales have grown gradually since December last year. The other electric two-wheeler brands in the top five brands, in terms of sales volume in April 2022 are Ampere and Ather in fourth and fifth position.

Ola Electric Ola Scooter (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric achieved this feat at a time when the EV company's image took a hit after the video of an Ola Electric scooter in flame went viral. Interestingly, Hero Electric is the brand that remained out of the EV fire incident controversy, while other brands like Ola, Pure EV and Okinawa were caught in the middle of these fire incidents.

Hero Electric's slump in sales comes as a sharp one, as it reported around 13,000 units of wholesales in March this year, before hitting half of it last month. The semiconductor issue could be one of the factors that played a key role in production delays and delivery delays for the electric two-wheeler brand. This eventually impacted the overall sales of the company in April 2022. A similar downward momentum could continue in May as well, as the semiconductor crisis is continuing to hurt the automotive supply chain and production.

First Published Date: 02 May 2022, 11:41 AM IST
TAGS: Ola Electric Okinawa Hero Electric electric scooter electric motorcycle EV electric mobility electric vehicle
