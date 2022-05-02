HT Auto
Bajaj Auto sales fall by 20% to 3,10,774 units in April

Bajaj Auto's exports went down by 18 per cent last month to 2,08,597 units compared to 2,53,545 units in the year-ago period.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 May 2022, 01:24 PM
File photo of Bajaj Pulsar 250. 
Bajaj Auto announced on Monday that it registered about 20 per cent decline in sales in April. Bajaj said in a statement that it sold 3,88,016 units in the same month last year. The company added total domestic sales in the month stood at 1,02,177 units against 1,34,471 units in April 2021, registering a fall of 24 per cent.

Bajaj also reported that its exports also went down by 18 per cent last month to 2,08,597 units compared to 2,53,545 units in the year-ago period. The company's exports of two-wheelers were also down 15 per cent at 1,88,478 units against 2,21,603 units in April 2021, added Bajaj Auto. Sales of two-wheelers in the domestic market stood at 93,233 units compared to the 1,26,570 units in the same month last year. It decreased by 26 per cent, added the company.

(Also read | Ola Electric beats Hero Electric, becomes India's top electric two-wheeler brand)

In terms of commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market, Bajaj informed the segment grew by 13 per cent to 8,944 units compared to 7,901 units in the same month last year. However, exports of commercial vehicles decreased by 37 per cent at 20,119 against 31,942 units in April 2021, the company said.

(Also read | Maruti, Hyundai, Honda witness decline in wholesales in April)

Bajaj Auto also reported a 20 per cent fall in its total vehicle sales in March. It sold 2,97,188 units compared to the same period a year ago. In February, the company stated it recorded a fall of 35 per cent in the domestic two-wheeler sales.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

First Published Date: 02 May 2022, 01:24 PM IST
TAGS: Bajaj Auto Bajaj Auto sales
