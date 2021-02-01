Tata Motors has recorded 94 per cent growth in the domestic passenger vehicle segment in January. Compared to just 13,894 units in January, 2020, Tata Motors sold 26,978 units of passenger cars last month.

Tata Motors also clocked a 15 per cent rise in sales compared to December, 2020. Tata had sold 23,545 units of passenger cars in the last month of the previous year.

Tata Motors had reported 84 per cent increase in sales in December, 2020 as well with 23,545 units sold compared to 12,785 units in the year-ago period.

The massive growth numbers in the passenger vehicle segment has helped Tata Motors clock an impressive overall growth in January this year. The carmaker said it registered an overall growth of 28 per cent across segments, including exports, in January.

Tata Motors issued a statement saying "Limited sales in the domestic & international market for January 2021 stood at 59,959 vehicles, compared to 47,862 units during January 2020."

Tata Motors began the year with two launches in January. It started with the launch of the new iTurbo variant of its popular hatchback Altroz on January 23. It was launched at an introductory price of ₹7.73 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the base XT trim, ₹8.85 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the top-spec XZ+ trim. There is also a mid-placed XZ trim which costs ₹8.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

Later, on January 30, Tata Motors also drove in a limited edition of Tiago hatchback. Now, the carmaker is gearing up to launch the all-new Safari SUV.





Cars from the Tata Motors stable has earned its reputation as some of the safest vehicles on Indian roads in recent times. Tata Nexon, Altroz, Tiago and Tigor have been rated as the safest cars by global car safety rating agency Global NCAP.