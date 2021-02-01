MG Motor India on Monday has announced that its sales in January 2021 grew by 15% to 3,602 units, as compared to 3,130 units recorded in the same month a year ago.

As the automaker claims, this sales growth in January 2021 comes despite the shutdown for annual maintenance at the auto company’s Halol manufacturing plant in Gujarat during the first 11 days of last month, which impacted the production and the supply chain of the brand.

Currently, MG Motor India sells models like Hector, Hector Plus, Gloster, and ZS EV in the domestic market. The waiting period for the MG Hector, the bestselling and first vehicle of the automaker in the country, ranges up to 2 months while the waiting period for the Gloster premium SUV is up to 3-4 months depending on the variant.

On the other hand, the MG ZS EV, the electric SUV that competes with rivals like Hyundai Kona EV and Tata Nexon EV, is expected to be available in other cities of the country, as announced by the automaker. The ZS EV is claimed to be continuing to garner demand based on the auto manufacturer’s planned expansion in various cities across the country.

Commenting on the sales performance, Rakesh Sidana, Director – Sales, MG Motor India, said, “We have received a good response for the Hector 2021 including the latest addition to the family – Hector Plus 7-seater. Our supply situation is chasing demand with ramp-up continuing post the maintenance shutdown and we expect good sales in February and March 2021."

The British auto manufacturer also claims that it will continue to focus on factors such as Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric (CASE).