Hyundai reports rise in domestic sales in January but exports dip

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) on Monday reported cumulative sales of 60,105 units in the month of January, a year-on-year growth of 15.6%. While domestic sales in the month saw an uptick, exports fell by 19% when compared to figures from a year ago.

Hyundai sold a total of 52,005 units last month with much of the credit for this being given to how Creta and the new i20 have been faring in the market. "HMIL has made a strong beginning to calendar year 2021 by registering a high double digit growth in the month of January," said Tarun Garg, Director - Sales, Marketing and Service. "We stand committed to further strengthen India's economy and society as a responsible corporate citizen."

It is important to note here that the updated Creta was launched in March of last year and as such, the January 2020 figures may not be a fair comparison. This is also true in the case of the updated i20 which had been launched later in the year. Additionally, Hyundai had also updated its Verna sedan in post lockdown times.

Export figures though would be of slight concern as these figures dipped to 8,100 last month from 10,000 in January of 2020.