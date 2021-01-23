Tata Motors on Saturday announced the prices of the new Altroz iTurbo premium hatchback which starts from ₹7.73 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the base XT trim and extends up to ₹8.85 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the top-spec XZ+ trim. There is also a mid-placed XZ trim which costs ₹8.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The automaker has mentioned that these prices are introductory, hence likely to go up in the future.

Tata Motors has added a turbo version of the existing 1.2 Revotron engine on the Altroz iTurbo. Thanks to the updated engine, the power and torque figures have seen a boost at 110 PS and 140 Nm, respectively. Though sadly, the hatchback still misses out on a DCT option, while the previous 5-speed manual transmission has been carried over. It has also gained a new dedicated 'Sport' mode for a thrilling drive.

In terms of exteriors, the car comes with a new 'Harbour Blue' paint scheme, along with an 'iTurbo' badging which is placed on its tailgate. Rest, all the design and styling details remain unchanged.

Feature and technology updates on the car are significant. It comes with iRA connected car technology which was previously only found on the Tata Nexon SUV. As per the company, this application enables 27 connected car features on the Altroz including remote car immobilization, door lock/unlock, headlamp on/off, trip history, SOS emergency help and more. It has also gained a new express cool feature, along with one shot up windows, and a new black and grey colour scheme for the interiors.

Commenting on the launch of the Altroz iTurbo, Mr. Shailesh Chandra – President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “We are thrilled to celebrate the 1st anniversary of our premium hatchback Altroz with a double bonanza comprising of the i-Turbo petrol and the new XZ+ variant with iRA-connected car technology in petrol and diesel option. We are confident that the new Altroz range will cater to the evolving needs of the Indian customer, all while creating benchmarks in the segment."