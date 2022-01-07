Sony Vision-S 02 to BMW iX M60: Key cars and car tech showcased at CES 2022

Chrysler's EV bet with Airflow concept:

Chrysler unveiled its EV concept Airflow - a fully connected car which promises 'leading-edge drive-system technology'. The Chrysler Airflow Concept, which has a claimed range of 640 kms on a single charge, will go on sale in 2025. It will come with two 150kW motors. The STLA Brain software platform will be the vehicle’s control centre and the STLA SmartCockpit will power the infotainment system and features including navigation and voice control. It is expected that the Chrysler Airflow will offer Level 3 self-driving capabilities when it finally goes into showrooms.

Mercedes EQXX may bid farewell to range anxiety:

German auto giant Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its electric concept car Vision EQXX at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022. With a range of over 1,000 kms and an energy consumption of ten kilowatt hours per 100 kms, Mercedes-Benz promises to end range anxiety for EV owners. It also has solar cells on the roof which can trickle charge the battery on the go. The interior design is realistic like a production model, but it features a huge 8K touch screen measuring 47.5 inches.

Change colour of a car with click of a button:

BMW unveiled its electric SUV iX M60, the first M-branded electric vehicle and also the brand's most powerful EV till date with an output of 610 horsepower. However, what stole the show was the iX Flow to show off the colour changing technology. BMW's paint-change technology uses e-paper, the same feature used in e-readers like the eReaders, and is featured in a concept version called the BMW iX Flow. To make it work, the surface coating of the BMW iX Flow with E Ink contains millions of microcapsules with a diameter equivalent to the thickness of a human hair. Each of these microcapsules contains negatively charged white pigments and positively charged black pigments.