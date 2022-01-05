BMW's colour-changing paint at CES 2022 is something to drool over

The clip shows the BMW iX appearing in a simple shade of dark grey but suddenly transitioning to white after a man standing next to the luxury electric SUV activates the system. The clip showing this colour changing technology is so bizarre that the viewers could be fooled into thinking that this video was completely fake and simply the work of CGI.

The Twitter user wrote a caption saying that the paint on the BMW iX is temperature sensitive and that the automaker has brought along a backup vehicle if the iX featured gets either too hot or too cold.

The CES has been conventionally dominated by global technology giants. However, with the increasing blend between the automotive and technology sectors, several auto and tech companies are taking the opportunity to showcase their innovations at CES.

It is not clear if BMW has any intention to offer the colour changing technology demonstrated at CES 2022 to its customers or it has been developed exclusively as a technology showcase.