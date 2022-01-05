Home > Auto > Cars > BMW's colour-changing paint at CES 2022 is something to drool over
BMW has showcased the technology through an all-electric iX SUV.
Updated: 05 Jan 2022, 01:21 PM IST

  • The colour changing technology is sensitive to temperature.

When it comes to automotive innovations, BMW is one of the frontrunners. The German luxury car giant took the CES 2022 to showcase a unique technology that enables a car to change its exterior colour. This comes in line with the automaker's announcement in 2021 when it said that it would demonstrate a technology that changes the exterior colour of a vehicle with the touch of a button.

(Also Read: 2023 BMW iX M60 electric crossover debuts with over 500 kilometres of range)

BMW has used an all-electric iX to debut this innovative paint changing technology. However, no other details about this colour changing technology have been released by the automaker, but a video has been uploaded by a Twitter user that shows the demonstration.

The clip shows the BMW iX appearing in a simple shade of dark grey but suddenly transitioning to white after a man standing next to the luxury electric SUV activates the system. The clip showing this colour changing technology is so bizarre that the viewers could be fooled into thinking that this video was completely fake and simply the work of CGI.

The Twitter user wrote a caption saying that the paint on the BMW iX is temperature sensitive and that the automaker has brought along a backup vehicle if the iX featured gets either too hot or too cold.

The CES has been conventionally dominated by global technology giants. However, with the increasing blend between the automotive and technology sectors, several auto and tech companies are taking the opportunity to showcase their innovations at CES.

It is not clear if BMW has any intention to offer the colour changing technology demonstrated at CES 2022 to its customers or it has been developed exclusively as a technology showcase.

  • First Published Date : 05 Jan 2022, 01:21 PM IST

